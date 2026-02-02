Country Star Jelly Roll Makes Super Bowl Halftime Pitch at Grammy Awards

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will look to rewrite history when they compete against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX. Aside from the teams hoping to make history, millions around the world will tune in to watch Bad Bunny helm the halftime show. Coming off his Album of the Year win at the Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny already promised a memorable performance. But even before Bad Bunny steps onto the field, country singer Jelly Roll had a great idea for a halftime show.

Excited to watch the Super Bowl and Bad Bunny, Jelly Roll believes there is an avenue the NFL needs to explore. And it should come as no surprise that it is country music. For football fans, they might remember Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. Aside from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blowing out the Oakland Raiders 48-21, the halftime show featured Shania Twain. It also included No Doubt and Sting.

Considered the last time a country singer graced the halftime show, Jelly Roll wanted to bring that spotlight back. And with timing everything, he explained, “The Super Bowl could possibly come to Nashville in the next three to five years — we’re getting a new stadium. And I have a dream that they do a country music-themed Halftime Show, and maybe, perhaps, they’ll let me do a little 20 to 30 second thing in it.”

Jelly Roll Reveals His Dream Country Music Halftime Show Lineup

Staying humble, Jelly Roll only wanted a small part in the halftime show. Wanting to make it about country music, he proposed, “I’d love to see Tim McGraw, I’d love to see Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, some of the country legends.” The Singer added, “Morgan Wallen, Hardy — yeah, that’s my dream. Kenny Chesney and maybe they let me come out and do a verse or something.”

If Jelly Roll’s dream lineup wasn’t an attention-grabber already, his wife, Bunnie Xo, put Megan Moroney, Ella Langley, and Lainey Wilson on the list. It seemed like the only person they were missing was the King of Country Music, George Strait.

As Jelly Roll stated, Nashville was hard at work putting the final touches on a new enclosed Nissan Stadium that is expected to be open in 2027. If the city decides to put in a bid, the earliest it could host the NFL would be Super Bowl LXIII in 2029.

Still, with Nashville positioning itself as a future Super Bowl host city, Jelly Roll’s vision of a country-powered halftime show doesn’t feel far-fetched. But only time will tell if that country music dream becomes a reality.

