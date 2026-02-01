Watch Jelly Roll’s “Beautiful, Raw” Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at Pre-Grammys Party

The Recording Academy will crown music’s best and brightest Sunday (Feb. 1) during the 68th annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. While including performances from nominees Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and more, the night’s In Memoriam segment will also feature a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. Ahead of the big event, country superstar Jelly Roll memorialized the Prince of Darkness with his own performance of Ozzy’s 1991 hit “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

Dressed all in black for legendary record executive Clive Davis’ annual Grammy gala—held Saturday (Jan. 31) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California—Jelly Roll patted his chest and pointed to Ozzy’s widow, Sharon Osbourne, as he delivered his rendition of the powerful ballad. Osbourne penned the touching lyrics to his manager and wife for staying by his side during the darker days of his well-publicized substance use.

“What a beautiful, raw tribute. Ozzy would’ve loved this,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter.

Jelly Roll sings Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home” in tribute to the late singer at Clive Davis’ Grammy party pic.twitter.com/ldDq4F3cej — Variety (@Variety) February 1, 2026

The “Need a Favor” crooner shared a simple, heartbreaking social media tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman following his July 2025 death.

“Forever grateful. Thank you for everything,” Jelly Roll captioned a picture of him and Ozzy on his Instagram Stories.

Jelly Roll is a Three-Time Grammy Nominee This Year

Despite scoring nods in the Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance categories, Jelly Roll walked away winless from last year’s Grammy Awards.

Tonight, the “Liar” singer, 41, is again looking to win his first-ever Grammy Award. His album Beautifully Broken is up for the brand-new Best Contemporary Country Album award, nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Tyler Childers, Eric Church, and Miranda Lambert.

Additionally, Jelly Roll scored a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nod for his Shaboozey collab “Amen,” along with Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for his viral Brandon Lake duet “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

After learning of the nominations back in November, the country singer expressed his gratitude in a tearful social media post. “I don’t care what artists say, I don’t care what artists act like—I’m going to tell you the real truth,” he said. “There’s not an artist in the world that didn’t grow up watching the Grammys as a kid, and walk in their bedrooms afterwards and rehearse their speech.”

Featured image by Kayla Bartkowski/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images