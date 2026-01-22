Jelly Roll Credits Weight Loss With Being a Better Father to His Kids

Jelly Roll drastically changed his life around over the last decade. Once incarcerated, the country singer now holds numerous hit songs and awards like New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. But aside from his accolades, Jelly Roll also focused on his personal life. While his career expanded, the country singer consistently struggled with his weight. He often claimed he weighed over 500 pounds. Much like his music career, Jelly Roll wanted to make a change. And having dropped hundreds of pounds, he admitted that the weight loss helped him be a better parent.

Although Jelly Roll recently joined the revamped version of Star Search on Netflix, the hitmaker still found time to be at home. Not liking the idea of being away from his wife, Bunnie Xo, and their children, he appeared to find the perfect balance between stardom and family. As for his weight loss, Jelly Roll insisted, “I’m a better father. I’m more present with my children.”

Jelly Roll Goes From 500 Pounds To Basketball Coach

Having custody of both their teenage daughter, Bailee Ann, and their young son, Noah Buddy, Jelly Roll remembered what it was like to be over 500 pounds. Always loving sports, the singer hoped to coach his son’s basketball team. But being overweight, he explained, “When you’re 500 lbs, you wonder if they have a seat big enough for you somewhere. You definitely don’t think about trying to coach a team. You wonder if there’s a bench you can sit on.”

Those worries quickly faded away as Jelly Roll practically became a new man. Eating healthily, staying active, and spreading positivity, he even found the courage to step on the basketball court. “You should see it, dude. I’m coaching my son’s basketball team this year. They’re kids, so it’s not like I’m coaching a competitive team here…but I just feel physically better.”

Overcoming a troubled past, obesity, and addiction, Jelly Roll stood as an example of how far a dream can take a person. With nothing but a dream and passion, he became a top voice in country music. But no matter the fame or accolades, the singer never forgot the road that led him to love, family, and Nashville.

