While songwriters typically draw inspiration from memories, heartbreak, or just the motions of life, Phil Vassar found himself with a song in his heart after nearly dying. Spending decades in country music, Vassar not only released albums like Prayer of a Common Man and Shaken Not Stirred, but he also collaborated with some big names, including Alan Jackson and Tim McGraw. Although loving his time in country, it all came crashing down when Vassar suffered a heart attack and stroke. After recovering from the near-death experience, the singer celebrated his victory with “What It Means.”

Releasing his new song on Friday, January 23, Vassar considered the lyrics “extra special” given the events that inspired it. Speaking with Forbes at that time in his life, the singer admitted he struggled with constantly feeling tired. Although staying active, he could never shake the feeling. “I mean how can you have three-percent body fat and still not feel well?”

Phil Vassar Goes From Cardiac Arrest To Stroke To New Song

Putting his health to the side, it eventually sent Vassar into cardiac arrest. “I was at my girlfriend’s house and went into sudden cardiac arrest. She started beating on my chest and called 9-1-1, asking them what to do. The paramedics got there within 10-to-15 minutes, but it took them a long time to get my heart beating.”

With doctors working to save Vassar’s life, the singer noted how he didn’t remember a single moment of the heart attack. But it was only three days later that he suffered a stroke. “The first memory I have is in Atlanta in rehab. It was like, what happened? I spent the next five months doing rehab, trying to remember stuff and learning how to walk. But luckily, it all came back relatively quickly.”

Eternally grateful for the doctors, his girlfriend, and the paramedics, Vassar embraced his second chance at life. And although thankful for his life, so were fans as they commented, “So beautiful Phil, thank God you’re still with us an doin what you do best.”

After months of rehab and recovery, Vassar is back doing what he loves most. And if “What It Means” is any indication, this new chapter of his life may be his most heartfelt yet.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)