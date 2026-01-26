George Strait Just Announced Two More Texas Dates

Traditional Country superstar George Strait continues his rather untraditional way of announcing tour dates. The reigning king of country music just announced two more Texas dates, this time a pair of back-to-back shows at Austin’s Moody Center.

“One Night at a Time” seems to be the motto of Strait, who seems to prefer announcing one or two dates at a time rather than the whole slew at once. Not that there are any complaints from fans, who are just happy for the opportunity to see the living legend in action.

First, there was October’s announcement of one night at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, home of the Clemson Tigers, on May 2, 2026. Then, the troubadour announced in November that there would be two shows at Texas Tech’s Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas (Friday, April 24th and Saturday, April 25th).

And today comes the announcement of the back-to-back Moody Center dates on April 9 and 11, 2026. Neo-traditional voice William Beckmann will be in the opening slot for two nights of classic country music that fans are not going to want to miss.

Presale for the back-to-back shows begins today at 10 a.m. CT—register now while you still can! If you’re late to the party, general onsale begins this Friday, January 30th, at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.

These dates are going to sell out lightning-fast. So if you think you’ve missed your chance, head to StubHub for a shot at getting seats. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

April 9 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center with William Beckmann

April 11 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center with William Beckmann

April 24 – Lubbock, Texas – Jones AT&T Stadium with Miranda Lambert & Hudson Westbrook

April 25 – Lubbock, Texas – Jones AT&T Stadium with Zach Top & Dylan Gossett

May 2 – Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson Stadium with Cody Johnson & Wyatt Flores