Country Star Shares Emotional Update as His 12-Year-Old Daughter Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery

Rory Feek established himself in country music by showcasing his songwriting abilities. While writing songs for Clay Walker, Blake Shelton, and Tracy Byrd, he found his way to the stage when forming the duo Joey + Rory with his late wife, Joey Feek. Sadly, Joey passed away in March 2016. Always finding a way to keep her memory alive, Feek recently shared an update about his family. And it seems that his 12-year-old daughter, Indiana, will need to undergo open heart surgery this week.

Not the news fans wanted to hear, Feek shared the update on Instagram. Posting a picture of them together, the singer explained how Indiana was born with a ventricular septal defect (VSD). Often described as a small hole in the heart, doctors believed that it would close on its own. But as the years passed, it never did, which led to the upcoming surgery.

Videos by American Songwriter

Discussing the situation, Feek wrote in the caption, “We’ve known for the last couple of months that this was on the horizon. It’s part of why we’re here in Texas. Throughout February and March, we visited a couple of different children’s hospitals around the state and ultimately decided on Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin as the place to do Indiana’s open heart surgery…. ”

[RELATED: On This Day in 2016, We Lost One-Half of This Beloved Grammy-Winning Husband and Wife Country Duo]

Fans Not Letting Rory Feek Or Indiana Face Surgery Alone

Feeling that the medical center in Austin was the best place for his daughter, fans quickly filled the comment section with support. “Not just the Lord, but her Mama will be with her along this journey.” Another person added, “Sending lot of love and prayers for Indy and wishing her speedy recovery…”

One fan shared their own experience with AVSD. “My daughter has Down Syndrome and was born with a complete AVSD. She had open-heart surgery at 6 months old. She’s now 15 years old. God will be watching over you!”

Aside from the surgery, Feek promised that Indiana was not having any complications due to VSD. He considered her both “healthy and happy.” He did add that she “often gets winded when she’s running and playing with other kids.”

While the surgery is a major step for Indiana, Rory remained hopeful about her future. Surrounded by family, faith, and fans, the singer is focusing on getting his daughter through the procedure and back to being just a kid.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Lifetime)