Country Superstar Miranda Lambert to Perform Daytona 500 Pre-Race Show

Miranda Lambert is gearing up to kick off the NASCAR season in style! The country singer is set to perform during the pre-show for the 2026 Daytona 500.

Lambert will take the stage on Feb. 15, kicking off the festivities prior to the 68th running of The Great American Race.

“To have this level of talent with an artist such as Miranda Lambert performing our pre-race concert adds an incredible amount of energy for the 68th running of the Daytona 500,” Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway President, said in a press release. “Her powerhouse vocals and passion for music are the perfect mix to represent the prestige of this event.”

Kelleher added, “Get ready for the thunder of country music before we wave the green flag and engines roar to kick off the 2026 season!”

Tickets are on sale now. Those who can’t attend in person can watch the action on Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Miranda Lambert’s Year Ahead

The NASCAR kick off isn’t the only thing on Lambert’s upcoming calendar. On Feb. 1, Lambert will attend the GRAMMYs, where she’s up for four awards.

The nominations came on the heels of the 2024 release of her latest LP, Postcards from Texas, which is set to compete in the Best Contemporary Country Album category.

After her night at the GRAMMYs, Lambert will head to Daytona for race day. In the months that follow, Lambert has performances scheduled in Texas, Florida, California, and more.

In terms of new music, Lambert has been focusing on collabs as of late. She recently worked with Chris Stapleton on “A Song to Sing” and with Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson on “Trailblazer.”

Additionally, she put her writing skills to good use by penning Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” with the singer. The experience was one Langley won’t soon forget.

“I’ve looked up to Miranda Lambert for as long as I’ve known who she was,” Langley told Music Mayhem Magazine. “Getting the chance to write ‘Choosin’ Texas’ with her and a couple of other songs off this record, it was just one of the coolest things.”

“I mean, who gets to do something they dreamed about as a little kid?” she added. “That little kid got to come out and experience that day. It was awesome.”

Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images



