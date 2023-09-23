Country Superstars: 6 Artists Who Dominated ’90s Country

The 1990s were called a “golden era” for country music. Most performers abandoned the shimmering dresses and dress suits and later the cowboy outfits that had been proper attire in years past and wore contemporary fashions, including jeans, vests, mini skirts, tight leather pants, and crop tops. The music changed, too, adding rock and pop influences that made songs crossover hits.

Top performers are almost too numerous to mention, but read below for six of the most lauded performers of that era:

1. Garth Brooks

When thoughts turn to country superstars of the 1990s, Garth Brooks’ name is a given. Although it seems he’s always been a superstar, the Stetson-wearing, Oklahoma native was turned down by several record labels until one night in 1988 when he performed at the Bluebird Café. A Capitol Records representative was at the Café and signed Brooks to the label.

Fast forward 36 months to the end of 1991. Brooks had sold over 30 million copies of his three albums and regularly sold out concerts at large arenas that generally hosted major rock acts. Brooks’ show in Central Park before 800,000 people was televised on HBO. His songs, including “Friends in Low Places,” “The Thunder Rolls” and “The Dance,” were staples on radio.

2. Shania Twain

“That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” were just two of the Shania Twain songs that became hits in the 1990s. Music fans gravitated to Twain’s sound, which mixed pop with rock but appealed to adults.

Although Twain is an American country music icon, she was actually born and raised in Ontario, Canada. Her parents pushed her to perform and often roused her from sleep so she could perform in clubs. After her parents died in a car crash when she was 21, she started singing at the Deerhurt Resort to earn money to support her four siblings. When her siblings were adults, she demoed her songs and set up a showcase. Within a few months, she was signed to Mercury Nashville.

3. Clint Black

Clint Black’s songs from the 1990s have themes that revolve around the woes of blue-collar workers, but he always injected upbeat, fun, honky-tonk sounds in his concert sets. His sincere vocals, which shifted from humorous to sentimental, resonated with listeners. One reason may be that Black wrote most of the songs that he performed.

Songs Black released in the 1990s, including “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Loving Blind,” and “Nothing But The Taillights,” were among the hits that added to his 20 million record sales, 22 top country hits, and a Grammy, five American Country Music Awards and two Country Music Association Awards.

4. Brooks & Dunn

Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks were among the biggest country stars in the 1990s. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria,” and “Neon Moon” were on heavy rotation on most country music radio stations. The two teamed up after Tim DuBois, the Nashville chief of Artista Records, introduced them and urged the two individual singer/songwriters to work together.

DuBois’ instincts were correct. The two earned 41 Top Ten hits, packed concert arenas, and won numerous awards, including two Grammys, 19 Country Music Association awards, and 30 Academy of Country Music awards.

5. Alabama

In 1969, three cousins living in Fort Payne, Alabama, started to get together and experiment with musical instruments. It wasn’t long until Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Jeff Cook formed a band called Young Country and soon added a drummer. After going through several drummer changes, the band landed with Mark Herndon.

Fans gravitated to the group’s sound, which mixes country, Southern rock, pop, and even bluegrass. Their well-attended tours used lighting and other elements commonly associated with rock shows. By 1993, the country band had sold millions of albums and had 30-plus records top the charts. That’s not difficult to do when you consider the band started its career by scoring eight No. 1 country singles – including “Feels so Right,” “Mountain Music,” and “Take Me Down” between 1980 and 1982.

6. Pam Tillis

Pam Tillis, daughter of veteran country artist Mel Tillis, switched from pop to country in 1989 and almost immediately broke through when she landed the song “Don’t Tell Me What to Do” on the top 40 Hot Country Songs in 1990. The song was from her album Put Yourself in My Place, which produced four other singles.

Her subsequent albums also produced hits, including “Shake the Sugar Tree” from Homeward Looking Angel, “Spilled Perfume” from Sweetheart’s Dance, and more. Tillis is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and has won many awards, including a 1999 Grammy Award and a 1994 Country Music Association award.

