4 Songs Thought to be Responses to Taylor Swift Songs

Taylor Swift is known for writing referential songs. She seldom pulls any punches and doesn’t shy away from nodding to specific incidents and relationships. From time to time, the subjects of her songs will respond in kind with a song of their own. Check out 4 such response songs, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Much Better” (Jonas Brothers) / “Teardrops On My Guitar” (Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated in 2008. Swift wrote a fair few songs about the singer. However, one that is not supposedly linked to him, “Teardrops On My Guitar,” is the one that caught the attention of Jonas.

The Jo Bros. nodded to the country track in their 2009 release “Much Better.” I get a rep for breakin’ hearts / Now I’m done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar, the lyrics read. Swift doubled down and wrote “Better Than Revenge” a year later.

Despite the back-and-forth, the wound seems to have healed, given that Jonas recently performed the track and changed the lyrics to Now I’m cool with superstars.

2. “Perfect” (One Direction) / “Style” (Taylor Swift)

A year after Taylor Swift released her 1989 track “Style,” One Direction shared a song that bears striking similarities. Of course, many fans attribute “Style” to Harry Styles. How could you not…it’s in the name. So when Styles helped write a song that had almost the same chord structure and references to star-studded relationships, fans couldn’t help but connect the dots.

3. “Paper Doll” (John Mayer) / “Dear John” (Taylor Swift)

Despite their relatively short relationship, John Mayer and Taylor Swift sparked quite a bit of discourse. Many Swift fans believe that “Dear John” is about Mayer. Again, it’s in the name so it’s hard to not hop on that train. Less on the nose is Mayer’s apparent response to that track, “Paper Doll.” The song is pretty cutting with lyrics like You’re like twenty-two girls in one / And none of them know what they’re runnin’ from / Was it just too far to fall? / For a little paper doll.

4. “Enchanted” (Owl City) / “Enchanted” (Taylor Swift)

Though Taylor Swift and Adam Young never officially dated, Swift’s infatuation with him produced one of her most stunning songs to date, “Enchanted.” Young subsequently recorded a response song that is more tongue-in-cheek than the rest of the songs on this list. It’s essentially a cover of Swift’s track with a few words changed. It was enchanting to meet you / Oh, Taylor, I was so enchanted to meet you too, he sings.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV