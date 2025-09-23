Country Trio Dek of Hearts Earns Four-Chair Turn, Prompts “One of the Biggest Shocks” in ‘The Voice’ History

The Voice‘s season 28 premiere has been a shocking one. Country trio Dek of Hearts wowed during their Blind Audition, when they performed Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

In fact, they did so well that all four coaches—Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé—turned their chairs around.

Though all four coaches clearly wanted the trio on their team, they knew that going up against McEntire for a country artist would be a tall task.

“I know it’s Reba, but please,” Horan begged.

McEntire wasn’t having it, though. She walked up to stand in front of Horan while she stated her case.

“I love with all my heart three-part harmonies. It touches the core of my being,” she said. “I can’t tell you how important this is to me, for y’all to be on my team… Y’all are going to make it to the finals and on my team I hope.”

Niall Horan Nabs Shocking Victory on The Voice

Bublé used his turn to bemoan how “unfair” the situation, pleading with the trio, “Take a risk and just see what a great coach I am! I need you!”

Snoop stated his case too, telling Dek of Hearts, “I understand music. I understand musicians. I understand showmanship and all the things that you guys represent. I would say, dare to be different.”

“I would say the exact same thing,” Horan agreed. “I’ve never had anything like you on any of my teams, but I have won twice, so we should probably do that together as well.”

McEntire got the final word by instructing the audience to wave fans with her face on them. That didn’t work, though, as Dek of Hearts wound up selecting Horan as their coach.

“This year’s strategy was try and find stuff that I’ve never worked with before,” Horan told the cameras. “Getting Dek of Hearts on Team Niall might be one of the biggest shocks in Voice history… If you beat Reba McEntire to a country music artist, you’re doing something right.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC

