‘The Voice’: Peyton Kyle Delivers Stunning Blind Audition Three Days After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

The show must go on, indeed. Like so many hopefuls, Peyton Kyle traveled to Los Angeles to audition for The Voice season 28.

When his plane landed, though, the 26-year-old singer’s appendix ruptured, requiring emergency surgery. He underwent the operation and, just three days later, made it to his Blind Audition.

“I’m just blessed and thankful to be here three days after such a scary moment,” Kyle said. “Everything that I overcome is part of my story, part of who I am. The next chapter’s all up to me. I realize that now more than ever.”

Along for the journey with Kyle was an older couple who met the singer at one of his shows. The pair was so taken with Kyle and his talent that they gave him money to fund his Voice audition.

The couple wasn’t the only one impressed with Kyle. After the singer performed Bruno Mars’ “Talking to the Moon,” he earned a one-chair turn from Reba McEntire.

“That was beautiful,” McEntire praised. “I loved your voice when you started singing. It was sweet. It touched my heart… You just knocked it out of the ballpark for me.”

Being a one-chair turn is not something that bothers McEntire. The singer told NBC that she only has “to feel it” in order to press her button.

“It’s not specifically if they can do the best runs or if they’ve got the highest note only dogs can hear… But if I feel it,” she said. “… There’s a couple that I’d look over at these guys and they go, ‘What?’ and I don’t know why I turn, but I did.”

What to Expect from Season 28 of The Voice

McEntire is coaching season 28 of The Voice alongside Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé. McEntire previously won the show one time, while both Horan and Bublé have won both the seasons on which they appeared.

The coaches won’t be the only ones making the calls this season, though. Carson Daly is getting a taste of power for the first time. The host will be given the Carson Callback Card, which will allow him to surprise one artist who earned zero chair turns with a second shot at the Blind Auditions.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC