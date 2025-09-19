‘The Voice’ Coaches on How They’d Fare in a Blind Audition: “I’m a Four-Chair Turn Every Time”

In its 27th season, The Voice viewers watched Adam David’s story arc from one-chair turn to frontrunner play out. Once all the votes had been tallied, David walked away with the title. The blues singer-songwriter’s win marked coach Michael Bublé’s second victory in as many seasons.

During Monday’s (Sept. 22) season 28 premiere, we will see a fresh crop of hopefuls take the stage for another round of Blind Auditions. With their backs turned, coaches Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire will blindly judge the singers’ voices, only turning their chair once they’re certain they need this artist on their team. But would this year’s coaches actually subject themselves to such an emotionally intense process? The answers probably won’t surprise you.

Which ‘The Voice’ Coach Would Brave the Blind Auditions?

During a press junket ahead of The Voice season 28 premiere, each coach pondered whether they could have passed up a similar opportunity in their early careers.

“They all spin for me,” Bublé, 50, joked of his recurring shower daydreams. “I’m a four-chair turn every time.”

Unfortunately, we’ll never hear Reba’s answer, as the “Fancy” singer, 70, was laughing too hard at her colleague. However, it’s an emphatic “no” from Snoop Dogg.

“Hell nah,” replied the “Gin and Juice” rapper, 53. “I would be running far, far away from this show.”

Niall Horan agreed. “Not a chance,” said the former One Direction member, 32.

However, don’t take their reticence to audition as a sign of disrespect for those who do. Quite the opposite is true, actually.

“They have way more heart and way more courage than I would’ve had at this point in my career. I remember when I was at the beginning of my career I was very shy,” Snoop said. “I wouldn’t display none of the skills I had. So for them to be able to stand on this stage, to take criticism and to be critiqued, and some of them to be told no, that’s a lot of courage and a lot of strength.”

The Voice season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.

