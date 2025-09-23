‘The Voice’: Manny Costello Brings Reba McEntire to Tears After Show-Stopping Blind Audition

Reba McEntire was just moved to tears. On the season 28 premiere of The Voice, Manny Costello wowed the country icon with his Blind Audition.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 28-year-old girl dad came in a fan of McEntire, having watched The Reba Show with his daughters. Costello is new to music, with his daughters his only audience as of late.

“I want to show them that you can do anything you put your mind to if you believe in yourself,” Costello told the cameras, before he took the stage to sing Craig Morgan’s “Almost Home.”

McEntire and Snoop Dogg turned around amid Costello’s performance, and the former coach broke down in tears after the fact.

“You made me homesick,” McEntire told Costello. “It took me back to all the greats I’ve been so fortunate to get to listen to in my life. You’ve got qualities from George Jones and [Merle] Haggard and there’s a little Randy [Travis] in there. It’s just a great combination.”

“Tears of joy” followed for McEntire, who wiped away her face with a tissue from Snoop.

“You just triggered something that needed to come out and say, ‘Happy to be here!’” McEntire explained. “I’m very glad that you’re here and I’d love you on my team.”

While Snoop tried to get Costello on his team with talk of hanging out with Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson, the contestant wound up choosing McEntire as his coach.

McEntire’s victory worried her fellow coaches. Niall Horan noted that “Reba’s a problem,” while Snoop complained, “She took all my damn tissues.”

What to Expect from Season 28 of The Voice

Season 28 of The Voice features Snoop coaching alongside McEntire, Horan, and Michael Bublé. It’s an elite group. McEntire previously won the show one time, while both Horan and Bublé have won both the seasons on which they appeared.

The coaches won’t be the only ones making the calls this season, though. Carson Daly is getting a taste of power for the first time. The host will be given the Carson Callback Card, which will allow him to surprise one artist who earned zero chair turns with a second shot at the Blind Auditions.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC