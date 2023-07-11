Courtney Barnett Announces New Album and Upcoming Tour

Australian musician Courtney Barnett has revealed that she will be releasing an instrumental album titled End of the Day (Music From the Film Anonymous Club) on September 8. The album will consist of tracks the “Avant Gardener” wrote for the 2021 documentary film, Anonymous Club.

End of the Day (Music From the Film Anonymous Club) will feature 17 tracks including “Start Somewhere,” “Life Balance,” and “First Slow,” which are all featured in a video Barnett just released on YouTube. The video initially depicts a static shot of some gorgeous greenery before Barnett appears in a blue raincoat and wanders around the landscape. The tracks are atmospheric and calming.

In addition to the announcement of the upcoming album, Barnett has revealed that she will be embarking on a tour that starts in North America and moves to the UK next year. The tour will begin on October 11 with a show at Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont. It will then travel to New York City, Washington, D.C., Glasgow, and London. The Tour will conclude on June 27 with a concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Foo Fighters will accompany Barnett during her UK shows.

End of the Day (Music From the Film Anonymous Club) will be the final record that Barnett releases through Milk! Records. Barnett and Jen Cloher founded the record company in 2012. In an official statement through Twitter, Barnett said, “End of the Day will be the final release of @milk_records. It has been one of the great honours of my life to be a part of this incredible community and to work alongside so many amazing artists. Thank you to every single person involved XO.”

Barnett recently discussed the creation of Milk! Records with Guardian, saying, “Somebody referred to me as creative director and Jen as label manager. It was so DIY … We were just trying to get things done. And making it up as we went.”

Barnett further opened up to the outlet regarding the end of Milk! Records, adding, “A year ago or maybe even six months ago, thinking about [closing it] would’ve been so impossible and so difficult and I would’ve resisted. One day I literally just woke up and my mind had changed.”

Check out the dates for Courtney Barnett’s upcoming tour below:

10-11 Brattleboro, VT – Stone Church

10-12 New York, NY – National Sawdust

10-13 New York, NY – National Sawdust

10-14 Philadelphia, PA – Sanctuary First Unitarian Church

10-15 Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

11-03 Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge

11-04 Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge

04-04-08 Puerto Aventuras, Mexico – One Big Holiday

06-15 Manchester, England – Old Trafford

06-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

06-22 London, England – London Stadium

06-27 Birmingham, England – Villa Park

(Photo Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns)