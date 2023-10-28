Courtney Love Shares Snippets of New Songs on TikTok

Courtney Love took to TikTok recently to share a few snippets of new songs she’s been working on for a brand new album, which would technically be a follow-up to her 2004 solo album, America’s Sweetheart. Love put out an album in 2010 titled Nobody’s Daughter, but attributed it to her band Hole, although none of the other members of the band were featured.

Love clarified that she isn’t planning to stay on TikTok after reactivating her account and that she wasn’t looking to make an official page. “I’m not going to have an official TikTok,” she explained in one video. “I’m just gonna upload some teasers from my album that’s coming out … Christmas, if we’re lucky. I’m just gonna upload some teasers.”

The videos featured Love lip-syncing to the new songs, and others had her addressing fans. “This is not an official page,” she clarified again. “If you get this in your For You page, then the AI is listening. There’s just some songs, little bits … I’m not giving too much away from my album, which is probably out Christmas.”

Love also made a bold claim about the album and set the bar high for herself, calling it “the longest record that’s ever been written in the history of rock, so it better fuckin’ be good, no filler.”

Fans of Love have had to make do with the occasional single from the former Hole frontwoman, such as “Miss Narcissist” from 2015 and “Mother” from the 2019 film The Turning. Now it seems like there’s something substantial to look forward to, and fans should set their sights on Christmas, according to Love.

While Love has definitely ruled out a Hole reunion, it’s a positive sign that she’s still focused on making music in her solo career. She previously stated in 2019 that she would “love to do” a Hole reunion, but later had a change of heart. In Love’s opinion, a “proper Hole reunion” will “absolutely not” happen, according to a Vogue interview from 2021. “And you guys have gotta get over it,” she said, stating, “…it’s just not gonna happen.”

Recently though, in Love’s personal life, her daughter with the late Kurt Cobain, Frances Bean, married Tony Hawk’s son, Riley Hawk, in a ceremony officiated by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.