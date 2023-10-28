Taylor Swift Shares Love For ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ on Social Media Following Album Re-release

Taylor Swift finally released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) to the excitement of Swifties everywhere, but the fans aren’t the only ones who are ecstatic at the rerelease of the 2014 album. Swift herself took to Instagram to show the album some love on its release day.

In a series of photos, Swift introduced herself with the caption “My name is Taylor and I was born in 1989,” referencing the name of the album. In the last slide, she included a handwritten note to fans.

“I was born in 1989,” the note begins, “reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the rerelease of this album I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”

She continued, “This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark.” Swift concluded the note with “I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It’s been waiting for you.”

Truly, Swift has been treating fans to some exceptional goodies this year. The 1989 rerelease comes on the back of Swift’s wildly successful concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which raked in $27 million on the first day of ticket pre-sales and broke $90 million during its first weekend in theaters. Additionally, to supplement the usual track list of 1989, Swift also added five songs subtitled (From the Vault). The bonus tracks include “‘Slut!’,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Suburban Legends,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” and “Is It Over Now?”

Swift also released accompanying lyric videos for the bonus tracks, which feature simple blue wave effects with the lyrics appearing over top. The 1989 rerelease marks a new era for Swift, one where she gets one step closer to owning every master recording of her songs. For now, though, Swifties will have to wait and see what project she unveils next.