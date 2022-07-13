Courtney Marie Andrews Announces New Tour, LP, Releases Title Track “Loose Future”

Courtney Marie Andrews is back.
The artist has announced an upcoming album, Loose Future, which is set to drop on October 7th. To celebrate the news, she dropped the title track on Tuesday (July 12), which you can check out below.
The new album is the follow-up to the artist’s Grammy-nominated 2020 LP, Old Flowers.
“These words slipped out of my mouth one evening while speaking playfully with a lover, and we both agreed they needed to be a song about the unknowns of bracing for any romantic endeavor,” said Andrews of the new track. “We always want to play it cool with love, but deep down our inner children are always afraid. In the studio, Sam Owens and I wanted to create the hopeful and free feeling of that sentiment.”
Andrews has also announced an upcoming tour, which spans August through December. The gigs kick off in Olympia, Washington on August 26 and conclude in San Diego on December 15. Full dates are listed below, as well.
According to the press statement, Andrews’ forthcoming album is about “embracing new love and emerging from a traumatic period in her life.”
“Loose Future” is the second single released from Andrews’ upcoming project, following the track “Satellite,” earlier this year.
Courtney Marie Andrews Tour Dates:
Aug 26 – Olympia, WA @ South Sound Block Party
Aug 27 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
Aug 28 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center
Aug 29 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Sept 1 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
Sept 2 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Sept 3 – Evanston, IL @ Out of Space
Sept 4 – Martinsville, OH @ Nowhere Else Festival
Nov 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ White Rabbit Cabaret
Nov 4 – Ferndale, MI @ The Parliament Room at Otus Supply
Nov 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Nov 7 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge
Nov 8 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East Upstairs
Nov 10 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House
Nov 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
Nov 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy
Nov 15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Nov 16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
Nov 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Old Bar
Nov 18 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Dec 2 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Dec 3 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
Dec 5 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Dec 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
Dec 9 – Vancouver, WA @ Wise Hall
Dec 10 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Dec 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Dec 14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
Dec 15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Photo by Brett Warren / TCB Public Relations