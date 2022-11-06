Kelly Clarkson Chats with Selena Gomez, Covers “Monster Mash” in Busy ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Week

It was a whirlwind week for singer Kelly Clarkson on her popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Before we even get into any of the cover performances during her acclaimed “Kellyoke” series, let’s talk about a couple of her special guests this week.

Clarkson caught up with singer-actor and aspiring cook, Selena Gomez, to talk about everything from snow cones to mental health. In the clip below, Gomez speaks with Clarkson about her goal of bringing therapy to grade schools. Said Gomez, who has talked with officials at the White House about her ambition, it’s important to understand your emotions. Mental health is crucial, she noted.

Also this week, Clarkson welcomed in standout songwriter and performer Courtney Marie Andrews to perform the single, “Loose Future.”

As for Clarkson’s popular Kellyoke series, the artist performed a handful of covers throughout the week, starting on Halloween with a rendition of the popular and ghoulish song, “Monster Mash,” by Bobby Pickett. She even dressed up for the occasion, singing the track with breathy flair.

Continuing the week, on Tuesday (November 1), Clarkson performed a rendition of “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae. The heartfelt offering hit all the right notes. Check it out below along with the “Monster Mash” performance.

As the week continued, Clarkson performed three more standout songs, from “Someone Else Is Steppin’ In” by Z.Z. Hill and “Alibis” by Tracy Lawrence to “I’m So Into You” by SWV.

For the first performance, Clarkson sang the song as soulful as can be. The blues tune sounded so right coming off the tongue of the Grammy Award winner.

On the acoustic-driven “Alibis,” Clarkson performed passionately, and effortlessly. And for the rocking SMV cover, Clarkson made sure to take the song to the rooftops.

Check out all three offerings below. And, as always, check back with American Songwriter for an update on all things The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp