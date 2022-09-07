3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Courtney Marie Andrews, Lee Fields and The Afghan Whigs

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “These Are The Good Old Days” by Courtney Marie Andrews

Compelling Grammy-nominated songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews released her latest track, “These Are The Good Old Days,” and the lovely tune also portends a new LP release for her forthcoming record, Loose Future, which is set to drop on October 7. Andrews is one of the premiere songwriters on the scene these days and this new song, with its thoughtful lyricism, is yet another example of why.

2. “A Line Of Shots” by The Afghan Whigs

The famed rock band released its latest music video this week for the single, “A Line Of Shots,” which you can check out below. The frenetic-yet-dreamy song comes from the group’s latest album, How Do You Burn? which dropped this summer. It’s epic. Watch out for the band on tour starting September 9.

3. “Sentimental Fool” by Lee Fields

This soulful, melancholic number is a hit. It’s like polish for your heart, balm for your weepy eyes. It’s the newest cut from the fantastic Lee Fields and we’re officially hooked. Check out the new standout song below.

Photo by Brett Warren / TCB Public Relations