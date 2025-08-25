Cover Me: 4 Fabulous Interpretations of Songs from Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born to Run’ Album in Honor of Its 50th Anniversary

Today (August 25) marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Bruce Springsteen’s breakthrough album, Born to Run. The eight-track collection was the Boss’ third studio effort, and his first commercially successful album.

Born to Run found the New Jersey rocker incorporating various influences that had formed the foundation of his own sound. They included Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, soul, R&B, Elvis Presley. The tracks were enhanced by a multi-layered production inspired by Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound

Lyrically, Springsteen wrote about the discontentment of young people transitioning into adulthood, those hoping to fulfill their dreams by escaping mundane life in their hometown, young romance, and more.

Born to Run featured Springsteen’s first chart hit, the title track. The song peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album, meanwhile, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Born to Run featured many other classic Springsteen songs, including “Thunder Road,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” “Backstreets,” “She’s the One,” and “Jungleland.”

The album has been certified seven-times platinum by the RIAA for equivalent sales of 7 million copies in the U.S.

In 2003, Born to Run was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame that same year.

In 2023, Rolling Stone ranked Born to Run at No. 21 on the magazine list of “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”

An eclectic variety of artists have their own versions of songs from Born to Run over the years. In honor of its milestone anniversary, here’s a look at four interesting interpretations of tunes from the album:

“Born to Run” – Frankie Goes to Hollywood (1984)

British pop group Frankie Goes to Hollywood included cover of Born to Run’s title track on its 1984 debut album Welcome to the Pleasuredome. The band’s version of the tune was fairly faithful to the original, albeit with a taste of slick 1980s production and an arrangement that was a bit more stripped back than Springsteen’s.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood performed “Born to Run” during a November 1984 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Welcome to the Pleasuredome topped the U.K. albums chart and featured three singles that went to No. 1 in the country—“Relax,” “Two Tribes,” and “The Power of Love.” The “Born to Run” cover wasn’t released as a single.

“Meeting Across the River” – Syd Straw (1997)

A 1997 tribute album titled One Step Up/Two Steps Back: The Songs of Bruce Springsteen features a cover of the Born to Run tune “Meeting Across the River” sung by singer/songwriter Syd Straw.

Springsteen’s original version of the melancholy tune has a film noir feel to it. It’s sung from the perspective of a small-time criminal who’s trying to get a ride to New York City to meet with a sketchy character who apparently will be offering him the chance to make some much-needed cash. The tone of the song seems to imply that the meeting won’t end well.

Straw’s version of the song has a more avant-garde and atmospheric feel. It features guitar by Marc Ribot and violin by Hahn Rowe.

Straw is perhaps best-known for her contributions to the alternative-rock collective The Golden Palominos.

“Thunder Road” – Cowboy Junkies (2004)

“Thunder Road” is one of the epic rock anthems featured on Born to Run. Canadian alt-country band Cowboy Junkies offered up their own mellow acoustic take on the tune in 2004. The song is sung softly and emotively by frontwoman Margo Timmins, showcasing her warm vibrato.

Cowboy Junkies’ rendition appeared on an EP of covers included as a bonus disc with the group’s 2004 studio album, One Soul Now.

“Backstreets” – Maria McKee (2006)

“Backstreets” is another of the most popular songs from Born to Run. The piano- and organ-driven ballad tune that, according to Bruce, is about a broken friendship.

Maria McKee, who came to fame in the 1980s as the lead singer of the alt-country band Lone Justice, included a version of “Backstreets” on her 2006 solo concert album Live – Acoustic Tour 2006.

McKee’s cover features her soulfully belting out the tune, accompanying herself on piano.

