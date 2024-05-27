Craig Morgan Explains What Memorial Day Means to Him and Honoring Those “Who Paid the Ultimate Sacrifice”

Before Craig Morgan joined the ranks of country stars in 2000, he was a member of the United States Army. He served nearly a decade in the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. Then, he joined the Army Reserves where he served for another seven years. More recently, Morgan reenlisted in the Reserves during a Grand Ole Opry Performance. In short, if anyone can explain the meaning of Memorial Day, it’s him.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a recent interview with Fox News, Morgan talked about his military service and more. During the discussion, he talked about the meaning of Memorial Day.

[RELATED: Craig Morgan Enlists in Military Service, Sworn in at the Opry]

Craig Morgan Discusses the Meaning and Importance of Memorial Day

Many Americans don’t understand the meaning of Memorial Day. Some think they should thank veterans for their service on the holiday. Others just see it as a three-day weekend at the beginning of the summer and an excuse to fire up the grill. That’s not the case, though.

“I think it’s important that we understand the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day and other holidays that we celebrate our American lives,” Morgan said. “Memorial Day is the day we memorialize. We remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he added.

“I’m a veteran. You don’t need to thank me on Memorial Day. Thank the folks that we lost in Panama and lost in Desert Storm and Desert Shield in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Morgan explained. “That’s Memorial Day. That’s what we remember. That, for me, that’s what we celebrate on Memorial Day. Their lives and we remember them and understand that because of their sacrifices, we’re able to have that holiday and the life we live.”

About his military service, Morgan said, “I spent 17 and a half years in my early life in the Army. It’s a big part of who I am, what my family is about, and what we represent. The love that we have for our country, the passion we have for the freedoms that we celebrate in this nation.”

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images