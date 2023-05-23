D.Smooth’s Soulful Voice Shines on ‘The Voice’ Finale

D.Smooth was true to his name on part one of The Voice finale.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer took to the stage for a pair of performances that flexed his smooth voice and impressive range. Backed by a horn section and team of choreographed dancers, D.Smooth entertained the crowd with Johnny Gill’s “My, My, My.” The romantic song was a natural fit for his honey-like voice that felt like it was transporting us back in time. D.Smooth then took to the audience, singing directly to fans gathered around the stage while flanked by the dancers. His performance earned approval from his coach Kelly Clarkson, who could be seen grinning ear to ear and dancing along in her seat. By performance end, she was up and clapping in support.

D.Smooth made another strong case for the win when he took on another R&B hit, Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do for Love.” Toning the energy down a bit, the contestant took to the stage solo, crooning the heartfelt lyrics, What you won’t do, to do for love / You tried everything but you don’t give up / In my world only you / Make me do for love what I would not do. His compelling delivery once again brought Clarkson to her feet, showing off her pride for her sole team member in the finale.

D.Smooth’s fate was up in the air earlier in the season when he lost the Battle Round against ALI. However, Chance the Rapper stole him for his team, only for Clarkson to swoop in at the last second with her “playoff pass” and lock in Smooth for her team, where he’s remained for the rest of the competition.

D.Smooth is up against Grace West and NOIVAS of Team Blake Shelton, Sorelle of Team Chance the Rapper and Gina Miles of Team Niall Horan in the finale. The victor of season 23 of The Voice will be crowned on Tuesday (May 23) when the show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC