Singing Allen Stone’s “Unaware,” ALI Battles D.Smooth as Madness Ensues on ‘The Voice’

Battling it out for Coach Kelly Clarkson on American Idol, singers ALI and D.Smooth sang the smooth Allen Stone hit song “Unaware,” on Monday night (April 3).

Videos by American Songwriter

Chance the Rapper looked on as Clarkson hyped the matchup, excitedly but perhaps a bit nervous, since she had to choose between both talented artists.

ALI kicked off the song with vocals befitting the soulful Stone track. But D.Smooth faired quite well, too, hitting the high notes. D.Smooth offered a full, rich voice while ALI offered a lovely raspy touch. Together, their harmonies wound together perfectly.

Stone’s track, which is all about the singer realizing they are being taken advantage of by a lover who is supposed to care for them, is a difficult one to perform, including the high, high-note at the final chorus. But the singers’ attempted it with aplomb and impressed the four coaches.

“Wow, incredible job, both of you,” said Blake Shelton, who is in his last year with the show. “That was just great music.” Shelton added that if he had to vote it would have been for D.Smooth.

“You are world-class singers, both of you,” said Clarkson. “You did things people at the Grammys aren’t even capable of doing … It’s incredible.” Clarkson went on to praise D.Smooth saying he took them “to church” and that ALI’s vocal prowess was a “God-given talent.”

It was all positive vibes on the show. Until Clarkson had to make a decision.

“Oh, man, okay,” she said. “The winner of this battle is ALI.”

Now, ALI is moving on to the knock-out rounds for Team Kelly.

That’s when Chance made the steal. “I am blessed to be here,” said D.Smooth as Chance hit the buzzer, putting D.Smooth on Chance’s team now.

“Team Chance, man!” the rapper smiled.

BUT THAT WASN’T THE END. Clarkson jumped BACK in and brought D.Smooth back on her team. She used her “playoff pass” to keep D.Smooth on her team.

“I love you,” Clarkson said to D. Smooth. “You have a gift.”

It was madness!

Watch the full clip below.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC