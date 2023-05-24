Chance the Rapper and Sorelle Deliver Hopeful “O-o-h Child” on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Sorelle brought their journey on The Voice to an end by joining their coach, Chance the Rapper, for an inspirational performance on the season 23 finale.

“America, we want to remind y’all at home that even if you’re going through some things, sometimes it’s okay to not be okay,” Chance said opening the performance of The Five Stairsteps’ “O-o-h Child.” Chance’s smooth voice offered a comforting effect as he sang, Ooh child / Things are gonna get easier / Ooh child / Things’ll get brighter. The trio of sisters Madi, Ana and Bella Heichel then joined in, their sparkling harmonies elevating the song’s positive message. Sorelle’s vibrant voices were a perfect match for Chance’s delicate tone that brought a hopeful spirit to the show.

Gina Miles of Niall Horan’s team was named the winner of season 23 of The Voice. Grace West of Blake Shelton’s team was the runner-up, while D.Smooth of Kelly Clarkson’s team came in third, Sorelle was fourth and NOIVAS of team Shelton rounded out the top five.

“When I was 14, I started doing fun little shows here and there,” Miles shared during her blind audition about her musical journey. “I did bars, hotels—basically anywhere they would let me sing. I really have spent a lot of time trying to hone in on a sound for myself, and I really enjoy expressing confidence in that way.”

As a first-time coach, Horan beat out fellow newbie Chance and veterans Shelton and Clarkson. Season 23 marked Shelton’s last as a coach. The country superstar got an emotional send-off during the finale, as several of his former team members including winners Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery and Bryce Leatherwood, along with the Swon Brothers, Ian Flanigan, Craig Wayne Boyd and more returned to sing Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” in his honor. A video montage of Shelton’s Voice highlights also played overhead.

