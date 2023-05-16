NOIVAS Impresses on ‘The Voice’ with Adele “Skyfall” Cover

NOIVAS made the bold move of taking on an Adele song on The Voice – and it paid off.

Videos by American Songwriter

Standing on a smoke-filled stage in front of a neon-colored arch, NOIVAS got lost in “Skyfall,” fitting the song to his voice while honoring Adele’s powerhouse vocals as he belted out, Let the sky fall / When it crumbles / We will stand tall / Face it all together. NOIVAS sang each note with intention as violinists played while he slowly made his way down the staircase.

The singer showed off his vocal capabilities when he held an impressive high note that brought Kelly Clarkson to her feet. He then brought the performance to a dramatic finish, taking to his knees to belt out the final note as sparks rained down overhead.

NOIVAS’ emotive performance earned him a coveted spot in the Top 5, sending him to The Voice finale alongside fellow team Blake Shelton member Grace West, Gina Miles of team Niall Horan, Sorelle of team Chance the Rapper and D.Smooth of team Clarkson. In an interview with American Songwriter, NOIVAS shared that his family is the reason he auditioned for The Voice, particularly his two daughters.

“My daughters are the reason why I do music again and why I found a love for music again because I have gotten burnt out for so long,” he explained. “I had given up on that dream because I felt like maybe it wasn’t in the cards for me before we had her. We found out that she was a little girl, and I just got so inspired again. If it hadn’t been me taking that chance [to audition], and being inspired by my daughters, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

The first part of the season finale will feature the Top 5 each performing a ballad and an upbeat song on Monday (May 22). On Tuesday (May 23), the contestants will perform a duet with their coach before the winner of season 23 of The Voice is revealed.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC