Possessions From the Home of Donna Summer Are Being Auctioned

The possessions of the late great Donna Summer are going on sale for an online auction through Christie’s starting June 15. The possessions, which have been left in Summer’s home in Nashville since her death in 2012, include dresses, awards, paintings, and written lyrics accompanied by annotations.

Handwritten lyrics of the song “Now I Need You” will be auctioned, along with an annotated lyric of “On the Road,” and a dress Summer wore during the music video for “Unconditional Love.” Various concert gowns worn by Summer while she performed will also be included in the auction.

The items are estimated at a total of between $200,000 and $300,000. Among the items being auctioned is a silver goblet that the legendary singer allegedly used to drink Pepsi (without caffeine) out of while performing. Several sunglasses and pumps worn by Summer are also being auctioned.

The Christie’s website states, “The Collection of Donna Summer showcases the ascent of this legendary star through essential memorabilia, including her numerous RIAA gold 45s, handwritten lyrics, and iconic performance outfits from around the world. The collection also offers an intimate glimpse into her personal life through candid Polaroids taken at home and during her travels, as well as several of her evocative paintings, which she treasured as a favorite pastime.”

The website continues “Bidding for the collection will be open from June 15-29. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Save the Music Foundation, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation—charitable organizations that were dear to Donna Summer during her lifetime and continue to hold significance for her family today.”

Donna Summer became known as the “Queen of Disco” throughout her iconic career. She is responsible for hit songs such as “Last Dance” and “Love to Love You Baby,” as well as her cover of “MacArthur Park” by Jimmy Webb. Summer sadly passed away from lung cancer at the age of 63 on May 17, 2012.

