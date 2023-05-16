“Rumor Has It” Holly Brand Wowed Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Monday night (May 15), Holly Brand made a good impression with the recently announced new coach on The Voice. The question is, did she make a good impression on the national voting audience at home?

Either way, Brand wowed her current coach, Kelly Clarkson, after she performed a moving rendition of “Rumor Has It” by Reba McEntire, who was recently announced as part of the “coaching staff” on the show next season. Longtime coach Blake Shelton is leaving the program after 23 seasons.

The Voice will welcome McEntire, who was also a Mega Mentor this season, along with coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani (Shelton’s wife) for next season. Niall Horan is the only returning coach next season.

Brand, a 22-year-old Mississippian, brought Clarkson to her feet during the semifinals of the NBC competition show. She had already impressed Clarkson during rehearsal but outdid herself onstage.

“I didn’t think it could get better than all the rehearsals,” said Clarkson. “You’re so gifted. You’re one of those artists I love working with… You’re such a competitor that it brings you to another level.”

Horan added, “Reba would be very proud of that.”

Last week, Brand brought Clarkson to tears by singing a rendition of Jo Dee Messina’s “Bring on the Rain.” This week, during the semifinals, the top eight artists performed live for the first time in front of the four coaches—Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Horan, and Shelton. Viewers voted in real-time to see who would make the final five.

At the end of the show, host Carson Daly announced the results and the finale will include singers NOIVAS, D.Smooth and Grace West (from Team Blake), Gina Miles (from Team Niall) and sister trio Sorelle (from Team Chance).

In the end, Brand didn’t make the cut. She was sent home along with Ryley Tate Wilson and Ray Uriel.

With three contestants in next week’s two-part finale, Shelton is in good shape. The Voice‘s two-part finale will air May 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Check out Brand’s performance below.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC