Daily Discovery: Alara Shows the World’s Similarity in “Demons”

So far, the 21st century has been nothing but polarizing for everyone. There’s wars happening across the globe, America has seen divide through politics, the emergence of social media, and even something as recent as the COVID-19 pandemic. New Jersey native Alara hopes to bring some understanding in her new single “Demons.”

Recorded and co-produced with Steven LaFashia of Resonant Recording, Alara felt like now was the right time to release this track, after it had been sitting on the self for three years. “It went through so many changes to get to where it is today but I’m glad it’s finally out.”

This track, along with some others Alara has been working on, were all recorded in pajamas in a little cottage in Philadelphia, where they kept the sound organic. “We ended up using the scratch vocals because nothing sounds more raw/beautiful than singing a song close to the time you wrote it.”

The lyrics itself speak of the certain understanding it takes when trying to get someone to fully open up. “Someone really close to me refused to open up and all I wanted at the time was to see them fully. This song is about the empathy that comes with truly understanding someone and how difficult it is to show people who you are, even though we’re all more alike than we are different.”

While the world is in shambles, this is a perfect way for people to realize that although everyone is uniquely different, we’re all going through similar stuff. “Humans are all essentially the same,” says Alara. “We breathe, we eat, we have demons, and we love/need to be loved. There really isn’t much else to understand about the world or this song.”

Alara’s meaningful and relatable lyrics can be traced back to her childhood, when she was listening to the radio.

“I started listening to Radiohead when I was in middle school and I distinctly remember hearing the repeating lyrics “for a minute I lost myself” on 106.7 Lite FM on my way home from school after a very shitty day. And when you’re almost 12 years old, a shitty day means it’s the end of the world. I thought those lyrics and melodies were so powerful. Radiohead completely changed me and I didn’t even realize it until years later.”

Now, she is the one inspiring kids through song like this new single. To stay up to date on all things surrounding Alara, follow her on www.hernameisalara.com.

“Demons” is available on streaming platforms everywhere today!