Daily Discovery: Diamond and Whiskey’s Jennifer Lauren Describes New Track “Walk Hard” as ‘Country Rock Freight Train’

Cheating songs are almost country music cliché, but North Carolina’s homegrown southern rockers Diamonds and Whiskey unveil the underrepresented side of the story in their new song, “Walk Hard.”

Released October 1, the boot-stomping country-rock anthem is a classic love-done-wrong but required a deeper dive into the depths of self-reflection. There is plenty of blame to be placed on the cheater, but “Walk Hard” considers the price the next significant other must pay for the mistakes previous lovers have made in past relationships.

“Oftentimes, we are afraid to trust after we’ve been hurt before so we make our new partners walk the line a little more than the ones before,” Lauren tells American Songwriter. “This was a true story for me and written out of anger when I was going through that experience.”

This is in line with the rest of her wide-ranging songwriting. The 2019 Carolina Music Awards Band of the Year winner has shared stages in support of many genre inspirations, including Sammy Kershaw, Love and Theft, Midland, Dustin Lynch, Thomas Rhett, Lee Greenwood, and Lonestar, where she learned how to connect with an audience. Lauren’s expressive vocal strength—bred from her early days exploring traditional hymns and receiving classical training as a first soprano—captivates listeners, and allows her uninhibited lyricism to shine.

An earnest student of the school of hard knocks, Lauren wields real-life experience to tell transcendent stories through her evocative creative process. “Songwriting is therapy for me,” she says. “But what I love the most about it is how it enables us to relate to others, to share common experiences and the emotions that relate to those experiences.

“Someone once told me I needed a specific process for songwriting, and I don’t believe that at all,” says Lauren. “Sometimes I write driving down the road. Sometimes I put on a beat and rap over the top of it. Sometimes it’s 4 am and I’m crying my eyes out. But every time, it’s authentic and real. They are stories pouring out of me. I don’t really have a process.”

Produced by the legendary Eddie Z and recorded at The Vault Studios in Raleigh, North Carolina, the fiery tune conjures up impassioned rage and resentment. A rollicking bass-driven bridge bolstered by electric guitar riffs keeps the momentum hurdling ahead into a combustible conclusion. The raw power of the song, reflected in the sheer volume of sonic elements at play, establishes Diamonds and Whiskey as a force to be reckoned with.

Lauren describes “Walk Hard” as a “country-rock freight train.” Further, she adds, “the lyrics resonate with people, and the production and overall sound blow people away.”

Following the most recent “Back Country Voodoo,” the new track builds upon the steep trajectory since their late 2019 debut album, Heartbreak Queen. Their 2020 hit “Wasted On Your Love – Live” charted No.2 on FM radio just six months after its release, and laid the foundation for “Walk Hard”—a brilliant blend of backwoods traditions with brazen, soulful vocals.

“Walk Hard” will be featured as part of Diamonds and Whiskey’s anticipated new album project titled Blonde Ambition. Check out Diamonds and Whiskey’s upcoming dates on their website. Listen to their latest track “Walk Hard,” below.

