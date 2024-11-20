Dan + Shay Are Honored for Their CMA Nomination, but Their Sights Are Set Higher

Dan + Shay have received 17 CMA nominations in the last ten years. Out of their 17 nominations, the talented vocal duo has only two awards. One in 2020 and another in 2019 for Vocal Duo of The Year. Regardless of their two acclaimed wins, two and 17 isn’t necessarily the best record. Admirable, of course, and they believe so as well, but they seemingly have their eyes on the prize for this year’s 58th Annual CMA Awards.

This year, the vocal duo received their 11th nomination for Best Vocal Duo of the year. Their fellow nominees include Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osbourne, Maddie & Tae, and The War and Treaty. Dan + Shay have competed with Brothers Osbourne and The War and Treaty on numerous occasions, and they are back at it again. To receive yet another nomination is flattering to the vocal duo, and they’re highly complimentary towards their fellow nominees. However, to them, winning will make the night all the better.

Dan + Shay Want to Be Winners

The duo recently spoke with ABC Audio to talk about their nomination and how in the last ten years they have been nominated for the category 11 times. Which is an incredible statistic in and of itself. “I mean, honestly, after doing it for 10 years, I feel like you can kind of get caught in it a little,” shared Shay Mooney. He added, “You win some, you lose some. There’s always going to be a winner and a few losers, which always just kind of sucks for all of us, you know?.”

You might think receiving 11 nominations for the same award would make it a little bland and redundant. That is not the case for Dan + Shay, as Shay stated, “We all work really, really hard putting out music, and obviously being in the category is already an honor, but everybody always wants to win, you know” and “It always sucks when you lose.”

Even though the duo has the desire to win, they are not blind to the heavy-hitting talent in the category. “Honestly, we’ve gotten to this place over the last 10 years that we genuinely are just, we’re happy to be included in there, man” and “There’s a lot of great music being created among all those artists,” divulged Shay.

Watch the 58th Annual CMA Awards show this Wednesday, November 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET to see if Dan + Shay win their third Vocal Duo of The Year Award.

Photo by Katherine Bomboy/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images