Debunking These 3 One-Hit Wonders from the 1990s

One-hit wonders—love them or hate them, they’re everywhere, especially in the 1990s. However, many have underground second, third, or fourth hits. Some even have entire hit albums. Many are certified sleeper hits or became cult favorites later. I did the research so you don’t have to, and here are three one-hit wonders from the 90s that actually had more than one hit.

More Than Just “Possum Kingdom”: Toadies’ Sleeper Hit No Deliverance

Toadies formed in 1989 in Forth Worth, Texas, releasing their debut album Rubberneck in 1994. The album featured the highly popular single “Possum Kingdom,” which many associate with Toadies as their only hit. However, Rubberneck as a whole sold more than 1 million copies and was certified Platinum. It reached No. 1 on the U.S. Heatseekers chart and 56 overall on the Billboard 200, but “Possum Kingdom” remains their most well-known hit, despite the song being just part of the story. The final track on the album, “I Burn,” continues the folklore of Possum Kingdom Lake, a local landmark in Fort Worth.

Furthermore, while Toadies may seem like a one-hit wonder on the surface, they had a resurgence in 2008 after a hiatus. They released No Deliverance, and while sales were down significantly from Rubberneck, it still peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Indie chart and No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart overall. That’s just three places down from Rubberneck. The band kept their jaded 90s grunge sound, which delighted diehard Toadies fans and made No Deliverance a certified sleeper hit.

Beyond One-Hit Wonders, Fastball’s Debut Album Featured Many More Delights

Fastball was formed in 1992 in Austin, Texas, and released their album All The Pain Money Can Buy in 1998. The biggest hit from the album is undoubtedly “The Way,” which hit the Top 10 of multiple U.S. Billboard charts. It peaked on the U.S. Modern Rock Tracks chart at No. 1 for seven weeks, and made VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of the 90s list at No. 94.

The stoner-grunge sound of All The Pain Money Can Buy pushed it up to No. 29 on the Billboard 200. “Out of My Head” was another big-time hit from the album, peaking at No. 20 on the Hot 100. The slower, chilled-out vibe of the single is like taking a short breather from the rock-heavy sound of the rest of the album. It creates an interesting break while also keeping the project cohesive. It’s just part of the whole that is Fastball, one-hit wonders-turned-cult-hit wonders.

Dishwalla’s Pet Your Friends Had Good Bones From the Beginning

Dishwalla formed in Santa Barbara, California, releasing their debut album Pet Your Friends in 1996. The album has a quintessential 90s alternative sound—textured grunge guitar and vocals that alternate between appropriately gritty and strangely gentle. It opens with “Pretty Babies,” a breakout hit that showcases what the band is about right out of the gate. Pet Your Friends peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and No. 89 on the Billboard 200. There was certainly something to this album.

That “something” is a familiar yet unique sound. It’s contradictory, yet makes perfect sense—Dishwalla sounds like every other alternative rock band from the 90s, but there are also little effects in the sound that make them stand out, like the warbling guitar or elevated lyricism. Their biggest hit was undoubtedly “Counting Blue Cars (Tell Me Your Thoughts On God),” which helped to catapult the album up the charts. However, the song “Charlie Brown’s Parents” became a cult hit at live shows and further showcased the band’s intriguing lyricism.

Featured Image by Steve Eichner/WireImage