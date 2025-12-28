On This Day in 1990, George Strait Ruled the Radio With His Most Bitter Song Yet

George Strait has no shortage of love songs in his musical catalog. Tracks like “Check Yes or No” and “I Cross My Heart” have earned permanent spots on wedding playlists everywhere. However, with “I’ve Come to Expect It from You,” the “King of Country” proved he could pull off bitter and angry with the rest of them. On this day in 1990, George Strait topped the country singles chart with the third and final single from his 10th studio album Livin’ It Up.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’ve Come to Expect It From You” takes the perspective of a male narrator frustrated with his former lover’s apathy. How could you do what you’ve gone and done to me / I wouldn’t treat a dog the way you treated me, Strait sings. But that’s what I get / I’ve come to expect it from you.

Characterized as “nervy and angry” by Kevin John Coyne of Country Universe, Strait displayed a side rarely seen on “I’ve Come to Expect It From You.” And audiences loved it, with the song spending five weeks on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

“I’ve Come to Expect It From You” is another George Strait gem penned by Dean Dillon, who wrote it with Buddy Cannon. Dillon has written many a hit for the 22-time CMA Award winner, including “Marina del Rey,” “The Chair,” and “Easy Come, Easy Go.”

[RELATED: 3 Dean Dillon Songs That Helped Make George Strait a Superstar]

George Strait Among 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees

George Strait has enjoyed one of the most prolific careers of any country singer in history since debuting with 1981’s Strait Country. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump honored the “Amarillo By Morning” superstar among the 2025 class of Kennedy Center honorees.

This year’s class also included Oscar-nominated actor Sylvester Stallone, soul/disco singer Gloria Gaynor, rock band KISS, and singer-actor Michael Crawford.

Strait attended the ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, sporting a black tuxedo and matching cowboy hat as he accepted his medal from Trump.

Another record-breaking country singer, Miranda Lambert, paid tribute to Strait with a moving performance of his 2001 hit “Run.” Lambert previously performed the song alongside the Grammy-winning country star at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2019.

Featured image by David Redfern/Redfern