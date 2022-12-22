Darius Rucker To Be Honored By Musicians On Call

Darius Rucker is being recognized not only for his music but for the power that his music has to heal.

Musicians On Call will award the “Hold My Hand” artist with the Music Heals Golden Ukulele for his volunteer work, performing for patients, veterans, and hospital staff in healthcare facilities across the nation.

Musicians On Call is a nonprofit organization that works to bring music to the bedsides of patients, families, and caregivers. The organization will celebrate Rucker during its Millions of Moments event on Jan. 26. The special night will also see performances by Sam Hunt, The War And Treaty, and Jon Pardi.

Tickets for the event, held at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, go on sale on Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. Central.

“From our early days bringing music to a single hospital to playing virtually for over 250,000 patients and caregivers nationwide during the pandemic, our organization has grown tremendously since 1999. This evening will allow us to celebrate these accomplishments and the people who are a part of them,” said Pete Griffin, president, and CEO of Musicians On Call, in a statement. “Honoring Darius’ and Leigh’s volunteer work with us, before, during, and since the pandemic, is a wonderful way to not only highlight their dedication and generosity but also to spotlight the many chapters of MOC’s evolution.”

Watch Rucker perform virtually for patients and healthcare heroes alike.

Outside of Musicians On Call, Rucker has always been known to give back. Each year, he hosts his Darius and Friends benefit concert, which has raised more than $2.5 million to date. He celebrated the event’s thirteenth show this past year, a night that filled the legendary Ryman Auditorium with country music’s finest. All funds raised throughout the event – amounting to more than $30,000– benefitted St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Photo by Keith Griner/ Courtesy Ebie Media