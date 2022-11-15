Pink Tapped For Olivia Newton-John Tribute At Upcoming AMAs

Along with an already scheduled performance of her latest single, Pink will also pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs).

“I met her maybe three times- and she was an absolute angel,” the pop star posted a farewell on social media after news of the artist’s passing. “One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met. Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time.”

The “Hopelessly Devoted To You” singer passed away in August after a battle with breast cancer. Newton-John, herself, was the recipient of 10 AMA awards throughout her career. She will be honored in the ceremony, airing on Nov. 20.

A night of all-star performances, the Wayne Brady-hosted event will also see Lionel Richie honored with the Icon Award, which recognizes an artist “whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry.” A medley of the star’s most enduring hits will be performed by Stevie Wonder with Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox joining in for a career-spanning show.

“I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage,” Richie said in a statement about the prestigious award which will mark his 18th AMA. “I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

Previously announced performers include Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Yola, and more, with Anitta, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Lil Baby, and GloRilla among the stars recently added to the night’s roster.

Photo by Imelda Michalczyk / Redferns