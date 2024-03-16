Better Than Ezra Announce Short Spring Tour in 2024

Alt-rock band Better Than Ezra will kick off a brief May tour this year to promote their upcoming album Super Magick, out May 3. The album is the band’s first studio album release in a decade, and fans are already excited about the album after the release of the first single “Live A Little”. It doesn’t look like there will be any supporting acts on this tour, but Better Than Ezra know how to hold their own.

The Better Than Ezra 2024 Tour will begin on May 3 (the day their album is set for release) in New Orleans, Louisiana at House Of Blues. The tour should end on May 25 in Bossier City, Louisiana at Margaritaville Resort, unless additional tour dates are added. The tour will mainly span the East Coast and cities in the South.

May 3 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

May 4 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

May 5 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley

May 7 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

May 9 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 10 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

May 13 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

May 14 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rivers Casino

May 18 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

May 23 – Meridian, MS – MSU Riley Center

May 24 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall

May 25 – Bossier City, LA – Margaritaville Resort

Photo by Robby Klein

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.