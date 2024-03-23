The Kills Extend 2024 UK & European Tour: How To Get Tickets

The Kills just extended their God Games Tour to include additional UK and Germany dates! The extended tour will take the duo across the UK and Europe to promote their recent album release God Games. It looks like Picture Parlour and Baba Ali will be supporting The Kills on this tour as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Kills 2024 European Tour will start on May 1 in London, England at Troxy. The tour will end, pending any additional tour dates, on August 30 in Lisbon, Portugal at Meo Kalorama. The Kills will be wrapping up the US leg of their tour before coming to the UK and Europe.

Presale events for this tour have ended, but you can still get your hands on tickets to The Kills 2024 European Tour before they sell out.

To start, we recommend checking what’s available on Viagogo. Viagogo is the best spot for scoring tickets outside of the US, so we always recommend it for international tours like this one.

If Viagogo doesn’t yield results (again, tickets are almost sold out) then you might have some luck on Stubhub. Stubhub usually will have some tickets left after shows have sold out, so you might just get lucky. It’s worth a shot, at least.

The Kills are incredible performers, and you don’t want to miss this chance to see the alt-rock duo live. Get your tickets ASAP!

May 1 – London, UK – Troxy

May 3 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

May 4 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

May 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

May 7 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

May 8 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

August 7 – Oslo, Norway – Oya Festival

August 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Syd For Solen

August 11 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks (NEW!)

August 13 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria (NEW!)

August 17 – Penthalaz, Switzerland – Venoge Festival

August 21 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall (NEW!)

August 24 – Saint-Cloud, France – Rock En Seine

August 25 – Montpellier, France – Palmarosa Fest

August 27 – Barcelona, Spain – Poble Espanyol

August 30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Meo Kalorama

Photo by Myles Hendrik

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.