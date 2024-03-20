The Pretenders Announce US Tour in Summer 2024 

British-American rock outfit The Pretenders have a lot on their plate this year in terms of touring, but that’s not stopping them from hitting a few major cities in the US this summer. The band has decided to extend their Relentless Tour with a number of dates on the East and West Coasts. They will also be supporting Foo Fighters for a number of dates as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Pretenders 2024 US Tour will start on July 13 in Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Center for the Arts. The tour is scheduled to end in the US on August 18 in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park with Foo Fighters. The band will preface the US tour with a brief European tour, and follow the US tour dates with an extended tour of Europe and the United Kingdom.

The Live Nation presale for the US tour will start on March 20, and fans can use the code “KEY” to get in via Ticketmaster. An artist presale will also be happening on March 20 as well, and more info is available on The Pretenders’ website.

General on-sale should start on March 22 at 10:00 am local. When general on-sale starts, we recommend checking Stubhub to see how many tickets are available. Stubhub is a great spot to score last-minute tickets during general on-sale, especially if your tour date of choice is sold out. Give it a try!

Tickets will definitely not last very long for this long-awaited US tour. Get your tickets to see The Pretenders now!

July 13 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

July 16 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood

July 17 – New York, NY – Citi Field (with Foo Fighters)

July 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 21 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

July 23 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

July 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park (with Foo Fighters)

July 26 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

July 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field (with Foo Fighters)

July 29 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

July 31 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

August 1 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

August 3 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High (with Foo Fighters)

August 6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 7 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

August 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

August 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium (with Foo Fighters)

August 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

August 14 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain

August 16 – Portland, OR – Providence Park (with Foo Fighters)

August 18 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park (with Foo Fighters)

Photo by Ki Price

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.