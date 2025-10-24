Dave Ball Completed Work on Soft Cell’s Final Project Shortly Before Passing

In the late 1970s, Marc Almond and Dave Ball were both art students at Leeds. Finding common ground, the duo decided to join forces, creating the group Soft Cell. And for the next several decades, they produced hit songs like “Tainted Love”, “Torch”, and “Bedsitter.” Given their impact on the music industry, the songs were covered by Nine Inch Nails and Dave Gray. While releasing the album Cruelty Without Beauty in 2002, it took another 20 years before they returned to the studio. Sadly, Ball passed away on October 22nd. And wanting to leave fans with one last gift, the musician apparently finished Danceteria just before his death.

Outside of their time in the studio, Soft Cell continued to perform. They took the stage at the Rewind Festival in August. The duo also had a few concerts in North America. And during that time, Ball was hard at work on Danceteria.

Taking a moment to honor his friend and collaborator, Almond wrote, “It’s fitting in many ways that the next (and now the last) album together is called ‘Danceteria’ as the theme takes us for a visit back to almost the start of it all, back to New York in the early 80’s, the place and time that really shaped us.”

Marc Almond Thanks Dave Ball For Being Part Of His Life

With Almond admitting that Ball was full of happiness surrounding the new album, he had only one regret – that his friend wouldn’t be there to celebrate Soft Cell’s 50th anniversary. “I wish he could have stayed on to celebrate 50 years in a couple of years time. He will always be loved by fans who loved his music.”

Although Almond considered his statement cliché, he knew that Ball’s legacy would live on forever as fans continued to listen, dance, and find joy from his music.

While one half of Soft Cell, Almond concluded his touching tribute to Ball, declaring, “Thank you Dave for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

Passing away at his home in London, the cause of death surrounding Ball remains unknown. But no matter the reasoning, Ball’s talent will keep Soft Cell’s spirit alive for generations to come.

(Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)