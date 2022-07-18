beabadoobee Announces Fall North American Tour Dates

Bedroom pop sensation beabadoobee has announced an upcoming North American tour for this fall, to go along with with her current international set of dates.

The music star is busy.

The new dates come on the heels of the singer/songwriter releasing her latest album, the acclaimed studio LP, Beatopia.

The artist will be supported by Dirty Hit label mates Lowertown on the North American tour, which kicks off on October 25 in Washington, D.C. The 28-date string of shows will also include stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 22, at 10 am local time. CLICK HERE for all ticket info.

Having recently wrapped her U.S. tour opening for Halsey, this has been beabadoobee’s biggest year yet with performances at Coachella, Glastonbury, the Governor’s Ball, and more. Check out the full list of tour dates for the artist below.

2022 TOUR DATES

International dates –

August 09 – Way Out West Festival – Gothenburg, Sweden

August 10 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary

August 11 – Oya Festival – Oslo, Norway

August 20 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 21 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 24 – Zurich Openair Festival – Zurich, Switzerland

August 25 – Rock En Seine Festival – Paris, France

September 07 – Powerstation – Auckland, NZ

September 09 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, Aus

September 10 – Forum – Melbourne, Aus

September 11 – The Tivoli – Brisbane, Aus

October 04 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, UK

October 05 – Ulster Hall – Belfast, UK

October 07 – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK

October 08 – UEA – Norwich, UK

October 10 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

October 11 – NX – Newcastle, UK

October 13 – Manchester Academy – Manchester, UK

October 14 – Foundry – Sheffield, UK

October 17 – Chalk – Brighton, UK

October 18 – Engine Rooms – Southampton, UK

North American Dates –

October 25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C

October 28 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

October 29 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

October 31 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

November 1 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

November 2 – Jannus Landing – St. Petersburg, FL

November 3 – Beacham Theater – Orlando, FL

November 5 – Republic NOLA – New Orleans, LA

November 6 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

November 7 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

November 8 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

November 10 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

November 11 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

November 12 – The Novo – Los Angeles, CA

November 14 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA

November 15 – Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

November 19 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, Mexico

November 21 – Moore Theater – Seattle, WA

November 22 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, Canada

November 23 – Roseland theater – Portland, OR

November 25 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

November 26 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

November 28 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

November 29 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

December 1 – History – Toronto, Canada

December 2 – Club Soda – Montréal, Canada

December 3 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

December 4 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

Photo by Erika Kamano / Courtesy Press Here Productions