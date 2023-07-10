David Crosby’s Final Band to Play Tribute Show at Lobero Theatre

In honor of the late great David Crosby, the iconic musician’s final band will come together to play a tribute concert at Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. The concert will occur on August 20. Crosby sadly passed away from COVID-19 complications in January at the age of 81.

Videos by American Songwriter

In addition to being a tribute concert, the Lobero show will also serve as a make-up show for a previously scheduled performance from Crosby in honor of the Lobero Theatre 50th. That concert was initially supposed to occur on February 22 but was canceled after Crosby’s unfortunate death. The upcoming concert will contain the original setlist that Crosby compiled for the canceled show.

RELATED: Stephen Stills and Neil Young Play Onstage for the First Time Since the Death of David Crosby (Watch)

Crosby’s final band has been dubbed Stand and Be Counted. The musicians who will be included in the show include Steve Postell, James Raymond, Stevie Distanislao, Dean Parks, Chris Stills, Andrew Ford, Lara Johnston, Ken Stacey, and Crosby’s son, James Raymond. Shawn Colvin will act as a special guest at the show.

While a guest on the Kyle Meredith With podcast, Crosby’s former bandmate, Graham Nash, discussed the tragic news of Crosby’s passing earlier this year. Nash said, “He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band.

“After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick,” Nash continued. “And he’d already had Covid, and he had Covid again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

In the same interview, Nash also stated that the news of Crosby’s death initially left him in shock. He stated, “It was kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along.”

Crosby is best known for being a member of the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash, which later became Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, and is frequently referred to as CSNY. Crosby was also a member of the rock group The Byrds for three years starting in 1964.

Tickets for the Lobero show, which is described on the venue’s website as “A tribute to the music of CSNY performed by David Crosby’s last band,” are not yet available. Although, Lobero Theatre’s official website states that the tickets will go for $81, $131, and $231.

(Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)