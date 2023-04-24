Stephen Stills and Neil Young Play Onstage for the First Time Since the Death of David Crosby (Watch)

Over the weekend, Neil Young and Stephen Stills performed onstage together for the first time since the death of former bandmate David Crosby, who passed away earlier this year.

The two, who were in the iconic rock band Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, played music for Stills’ Light Up the Blues event, which raises money for Autism Speaks.

Other performers for the event included Willie Nelson, Sharon Van Etten, Chris Stills (Stephen’s son), and Lukas Nelson.

Prior to the weekend, the last time Young and Stills performed together was in 2018, again for Light Up the Blues.

Along with the onstage reunion, their former bandmate Graham Nash appeared in a video tribute, talking about Crosby’s passing.

“Hello everybody,” said Nash. “David was my best friend for almost 50 years. I’m going to miss him terribly in my life. I think about him every day. I’d like to revisit a beautiful piece of music, David and I doing ‘Guinnevere’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center with the famous trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. Enjoy the music, and please rejoice. I’m going to miss him every day of my life.”

Stephen and Chris Stills and Crosby’s son, James Raymond, performed a rendition of the song, “Wooden Ships.” Then Young and Stephen played an 11-song set, backed up by Lukas Nelson and his band. Songs in the set included, “Comes a Time,” “Heart of Gold,” “Helpless” and a handful of Buffalo Springfield songs like “On the Way Home,” “Everybody’s Wrong,” “For What’ It’s Worth” and more.

Next up for Young is a performance at Willie Nelson’s upcoming 90th birthday concert in Los Angeles.

Check out the videos from the performance below, including, “Helpless.”

