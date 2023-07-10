Lawsuit Against Lady Gaga Over $500K Reward Money for Dog Theft Dismissed by Judge

A woman who was accused of stealing Lady Gaga’s dogs back in 2021 has had her lawsuit dismissed by a judge. The woman was attempting to get the court to force the singer to pay her the $500,000 reward money for returning her dogs.

According to TMZ, Jennifer McBride had filed the lawsuit against the “Born This Way” singer earlier this year after she didn’t receive the reward money for returning the singer’s two French Bulldogs. McBride was charged in connection with the theft of the dogs, which were stolen from Gaga’s dog walker at gunpoint. Initially, McBride wasn’t considered a suspect after she was the one who brought the dogs to the Los Angeles Police Department station.

Three other men, James Howard Jackson, Lafayette Shon Whaley, and Jaylin Keysawn were all charged with one count each of attempted murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. McBride was reportedly dating the father of one of the three men. Harold White and McBride were each charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

At the time of the incident, Ryan Fischer, who is the singer’s dog walker, sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalized, but was able to make a full recovery. Her attorney would later release a comment on her behalf, saying, “My client had absolutely no involvement in the theft of the dogs. She loves dogs and was glad to participate in their safe return. She is legally entitled to and deserves the reward.”

The case was quickly dismissed after the judge stated that McBride pleaded no contest to knowingly receiving Koji and Gustav. According to the ruling, the judge stated that if McBride was indeed able to pursue the lawsuit it would “allow her to benefit from her admitted wrongdoing.” McBride has 20 days to amend her complaint, which can be complicated since she was officially convicted in connection with the crime.

Ultimately, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee stated that McBride was indeed aware that Koji and Gustav were stolen when she decided to return them.

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)