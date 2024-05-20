Snoop Dogg Reveals What ‘The Voice’ Fans Are Going To Learn About Him as a Coach

With season 25 of The Voice wrapping up this week, it’s time to start looking ahead to season 26. While the Blind Auditions are months away, we know who will coach the next batch of hopefuls. Reba McEntire will be the only returning coach from this season. Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper are stepping down. Gwen Stefani will return after a season away. Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble will join her. Recently, Snoop said his time on the show will allow people to see a different side of him.

Last week, Snoop Dogg appeared on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He was there to talk about covering the upcoming Olympic Games as well as his place on The Voice’s coaching panel. While talking about being one of the new coaches, he revealed what fans of the show would learn about him.

“I love all forms of music. That’s what people are going to learn about me.”



–@SnoopDogg on what fans can expect from him as a judge on @NBCTheVoice! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/SvMZfXDVct — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 14, 2024

Snoop Dogg on What Viewers Will Learn About Him on The Voice

Many fans of The Voice were excited to learn that Snoop Dogg would be a coach next season. Others, though, worry that he only knows about hip-hop and rappers usually don’t audition for the singing competition show. However, that isn’t true. His taste in music is as eclectic as the list of his recent public appearances.

“If you know anything about me, you know that I love all forms of music,” Snoop said. “So, this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and be a real coach and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today’s next big thing,” he added. The “Murder Was the Case” rapper knows all about being a coach. After all, he co-owned the Snoop Youth Football League and coached the team Snoop’s Steelers.

He and Fallon went over the other coaches. Snoop noted that he knows both Buble and Stefani. Then, Fallon mentioned McEntire. “That’s the queen,” the future coach said. “I’m Snoop Dogg, I respect the queen. All hail the queen,” he added.

Fallon then mentioned that Snoop Dogg enjoys country music. He replied, “I love all forms of music. That’s what people are going to learn about me. That’s why I feel like people attract to me, I’m not one-sided. I’m not just for you, I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ.”

