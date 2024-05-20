Randy Travis Sends Lainey Wilson Birthday Wishes and High Praise in Sweet Social Media Post

Lainey Wilson has had plenty to celebrate lately. Last Thursday (May 16), she took home multiple trophies at the ACM Awards. Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year were among those wins. The next day, she found her face on billboards announcing the release of her new single “Hang Tight Honey” across Nashville. Yesterday, (May 19), she celebrated her birthday and received a sweet message from Randy Travis.

Yesterday morning, Travis took to social media to share a photo of him and Wilson laughing together. In the post’s caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dear friend, Lainey Wilson! Country’s cool again because of you.”

Happy birthday to my dear friend, @LaineyWilson! Country's cool again because of you. pic.twitter.com/85jInPvHzZ — Randy Travis (@randytravis) May 19, 2024

Lately, Wilson has pointed out several times that she has had a whirlwind couple of years. The term is so fitting that she decided it would be the title of her forthcoming album. Since she released her breakout album Bell Bottom Country in 2022, she has received many awards and accolades. Additionally, she has traveled to Australia, the UK, and Europe in the past year. She has also made friends with some of the artists who inspired her to chase the dream of being a country star.

Receiving such high praise from a country icon like Randy Travis seems to be a sign that Wilson is on the right track with her career.

Lainey Wilson Makes a Promise to the Country Music Community

After the ACM Awards last week, Lainey Wilson took to social media to share her gratitude for how things turned out, her excitement for the future, and a promise to the country music world. “What a whirlwind of a night. I can’t stop saying that world but that’s truly how it all feels,” she wrote. “Thank you, Jesus, my team, my family, my friends, my fans, and the country music community that’s wrapped me up in its arms and held on tight,” she continued.

“I promise to keep hugging you back and holding on for dear life on this wild ride,” she concluded.

Featured Image by Omar Vega/WireImage