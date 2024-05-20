How ‘The Voice’ Has Helped Bryan Olesen Embrace Aging at 50 Years Young

Bryan Olesen is one of the more seasoned contestants on The Voice. The season 25 favorite enjoyed a couple decades of success in the Christian rock genre, both as the founder of VOTA and a stint as the Newsboys’ guitarist. Now Olesen is trying to break into the mainstream on The Voice. At 50, the Lincoln, Nebraska native is by far season 25’s oldest competitor. However, he hasn’t let that slow him down.

‘The Voice’s’ Bryan Olesen Says ‘Age Is Just a Number’

On Sunday (May 20), Olesen will face off against Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon, Josh Sanders and Karen Waldrup during the first episode of the two-part finale. Three of his four competitors — HaVon, Sanders and Waldrup — are in their 30s. Chester is the youngest at 28.

However, as the saying goes, you’re only as old as you feel. And Olesen told Parade that he feels “as young as anybody on that stage.”

“I do feel in general our culture celebrates youth and beauty, and to be in this season of my life and to be affirmed, I still need it at my age,” Olesen said after the Top 12 performances. “Just to get that encouragement from John as a coach and the other performers, yeah, it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful to feel included.”

Olesen’s four chair-turn blind audition of OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out” had coaches fighting for him. The worship pastor opted to join John Legend’s team — a decision that so far has worked out well for both coach and artist.

Olesen competed against fellow Team Legend member Nathan Chester in the Battle Rounds, leaving Legend with an impossible choice. Ultimately, the EGOT winner chose Chester, but gave Olesen his Playoff Pass, allowing him to skip the Knockouts and head straight into the Playoffs. Now, both Chester and Olesen are among the Top 5 competing for the crown — giving Legend two shots at a second championship.

Saying Goodbye to All But One Coach

Season 26 of The Voice will bring more than just a fresh crop of aspiring musicians. The coaching lineup is also getting a facelift, with only one season 25 returnee.

Reba McEntire is this season’s coach returning in the fall. Fan favorite Gwen Stefani is also returning after sitting out season 25.

Newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble round out the cast.