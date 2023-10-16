David Lee Roth Releases Upbeat New Archival Solo Song, “Manda Bala”

Longtime Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has debuted a new archival solo song on his official website and social media outlets titled “Manda Bala” that apparently dates back well over a decade.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to LouderSound.com, the track is the latest in a series of recordings Roth has unveiled in recent years that he did in 2007 with guitarist John 5, who recently replaced Mick Mars in Mötley Crüe, and who previously played in Roth’s solo group as well as with Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie.

[RELATED: David Lee Roth Releases Previously Unknown Version of Van Halen’s “Panama”]

“Manda Bala” is an upbeat pop-rock song that features deft acoustic guitar riffing, a funky groove and some Latin-flavored percussion.

“I can’t love you if I can’t trust / Sum of all my fears and more,” sings Diamond Dave at the start of the song. “I know you make your own bad luck / Assume I just got on yours / Post-modern Valentine, for a brand-new ex-friend of mine / Sing it with me one last time, manda bala!”

Manda bala is a Portuguese expression that translates to “send a bullet,” but, according to LouderSound.com, more commonly is used to mean “go for it!”

“Manda Bala” also is featured in The Roth Project, the interactive comic book Roth debuted in 2020 that also features some of his other previously released 2007 collaborations with John 5, including “Giddy-Up!,” “Somewhere over the Rainbow Bar and Grill,” and “Lo-Rez Sunset.” The tracks also feature drummer Greg Bissonette and late keyboardist Brett Tuggle, both of whom were former members of Roth’s solo band.

Roth posted “Manda Bala” on Friday, October 13, which happened to be the 76th birthday of fellow ex-Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar. Roth himself celebrated his 69th birthday on October 10.

Also during the last couple of years, Roth has released new versions of various songs he previously recorded with Van Halen, including “Atomic Punk,” “Panama,” “Unchained,” “Everybody Wants Some,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” “Dance the Night Away.”

The updated versions were recorded live in 2022 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles with current members of his solo backing band—guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheeler, and drummer Francis Valentino. You can check out the recordings at Roth’s official YouTube channel.