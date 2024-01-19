Hot for Pot: “Pothead” David Lee Roth Reveals Outrageous $92,000 Weed Bill

David Lee Roth has revealed that he’s more than a little fond of marijuana. In the latest episode of his The David Lee Roth Show podcast, the founding Van Halen singer admitted that he recently amassed a jaw-dropping $92,000 bill from a local pot dispensary.

“I’m a pothead. Like, you know, before breakfast and then, f— it, skip breakfast,” Roth noted.

He then pointed out that he’s an extremely hyper person—not really a revelation—and that when he smokes weed, it brings him down to a somewhat normal energy level.

“When I smoke pot, I get to this pace, which is roughly my version of 33-and-a-third, for all you Boomers who know plastic [vinyl},” Roth shared. “If you know the record player, it’s 33-and-a-third.”

Continuing to discuss his pot consumption, Roth said, “I smoke my body weight. ‘More than the gross national product of most emerging young African nations,’ I think is what my business manager, Gerri Leonard, said.”

Roth’s Business Manager Reveals Amount of His Pot Bill

Roth then proceeded to phone Leonard and asked her to reveal the amount of a bill he’d recently received from a marijuana dispensary he frequents in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood.

“Are you sure you want to hear this?” Leonard commented, then, after a pause, said, “$92,000.”

“It still takes my breath away. … The $92,000 pot bill,” Roth responded. “That’s got to be a record. That’s got to be special. That’s got to be a world record special.”

Reflecting on his enormous expenditure, the singer declared, while mimicking the voice of the Godfather character Vito Corleone, “How did we let things go so far?”

Roth Recalls First Visit to His Local Dispensary

Roth then told an anecdote about the first time he visited the dispensary.

“I asked them, ‘I want something that’s kind of strong. Clearly I’m a little bit energized. I’m switched on,’” he shared. “[The employee] says, ‘What do you mean?’ I say, ‘I want to watch Godfather I and Godfather II without getting up to pee.’”

He recalled that person then offered him a strain called Skywalker OG, quipping, “As in, the second Godfather finishes, you look at your watch and go, ‘Oh, gee.’”

Roth said he also asked for some pot that was “the opposite of The Godfather weed.” He joked that he told the dispensary employee, “I have to go home and do some homework … I have to rewrite part two, three, and four of ‘Stairway to Heaven Rhapsody on the Water.’” He added, “She sold me that. I haven’t slept in years.”