Dead & Company Set to Launch Las Vegas Residency at Sphere

Dead & Company have officially announced plans for their residency at the state-of-the-art Sphere venue in Las Vegas. Dubbed “Dead Forever,” the residency will feature 18 shows running from May 16 to June 22, spread across six consecutive weekends.

The concerts are scheduled specifically for May 16-18, May 24-26, May 30-June 1, June 6-8, June 13-15, and June 20-22. Each weekend will feature Dead & Company playing a unique set of songs.

A ticket pre-sale will begin Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. PT, offering various packages. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans interested in buying tickets early may want to purchase them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through the site’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

More About the Residency

The Dead & Company concerts at Sphere will feature a previously unseen immersive visual presentation utilizing the venue’s high-res LED display, and advanced audio system.

In conjunction with the band’s “Dead Forever” residency, a themed interactive exhibit and store will be opening soon at the nearby Venetian resort.

The residency comes after Dead & Company mounted what they labeled The Final Tour, which ran from May to July last year.

Announcement Video

Dead & Company’s plans to play Sphere were confirmed on Wednesday, January 31, with a video posted on the band’s and the venue’s social media pages.

The clip began with a message appearing on a black screen that reads, “In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour. But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it’s gonna be a ball.”

The clip then cuts to footage of the Sphere’s exterior, which features a swirling tie-dye design that morphs into the Grateful Dead’s Steal Your Face skull-and-lightning bolt logo.

Dead & Company Lineup

The Dead & Company lineup for the band’s 2023 tour featured Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir and drummer Mickey Hart, along with singer/guitarist John Mayer, former Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge, and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and drummer Jay Lane from Weir’s side group RatDog.

