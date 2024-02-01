Pink 2024 Trustfall World Tour: Upcoming Dates And How To Get Tickets

“Get the Party Started” superstar P!nk has just announced her Trustfall World Tour scheduled to begin in just a few short weeks. P!nk will be beginning her whopping 9th tour in Sydney, Australia at the Allianz Stadium in February before wrapping up in Miami, Florida at LoanDepot Park nine months later in November.
P!nk is one of the highest-grossing artists of all time for a reason. Her tours are known for their jaw-dropping, electrifying performances that leave her fans wanting more. While this tour includes well over 50 shows, tickets are guaranteed to move fast.
P!nk is one of the highest-grossing artists of all time for a reason. Her tours are known for their jaw-dropping, electrifying performances that leave her fans wanting more. While this tour includes well over 50 shows, tickets are guaranteed to move fast.

If you want to see P!nk live on her latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's FanProtect program.
If you're interested in seeing P!nk at any of her international locations including Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and more, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.
While P!nk is an astounding act in her own right, she’s upping the ante on her shows by bringing some of the best performers in music on the road with her. For her 2024 shows, P!nk is planning on bringing Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp to support her.
P!nk holds more records and has won more awards than we can list. Some of her most notable achievements include her three Grammy Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, multiple MTV awards, and of course the prestigious AOL Instant Messenger Best Musical Buddy Award.
Whether she's performing in America or internationally, P!nk is an act you can't miss. She has more hit songs than most artists have songs in general and her concerts show it.
If you want to see P!nk internationally, head to Viagogo or click here.
Pink Trustfall 2024 World Tour Dates
02/09 – Sydney, Australia – Allianz Stadium
02/10 – Sydney, Australia – Allianz Stadium
02/13 – Newcastle, Australia – McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle International Sports Center)
02/16 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
02/17 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
02/20 – Carrara, Australia – Metricon Stadium
02/23 – Docklands, Australia – Etihad Stadium Docklands
02/24 – Docklands, Australia – Etihad Stadium Docklands
02/27 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Oval
03/01 – Burswood, Australia – Optus Stadium
03/02 – Burswood, Australia – Optus Stadium
03/05 – Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium
03/08 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park
03/09 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park
03/12 – Docklands, New Zealand – Etihad Stadium Docklands
03/13 – Docklands, New Zealand – Etihad Stadium Docklands
03/16 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
03/19 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
03/22 – Townsville, Australia – Queensland Country Bank Stadium
03/23 – Townsville, Australia – Queensland Country Bank Stadium
06/11 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Principality Stadium
06/15 – London, United Kingdom – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/16 – London, United Kingdom – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/20 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
06/21 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
06/24 – Liverpool, England – Anfield Stadium
06/25 – Liverpool, England – Anfield Stadium
06/28 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Hampden Park
06/29 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Hampden Park
07/03 – Berne, Switzerland – Stadion Wankdorf
07/06 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken
07/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruyff Arena
07/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruyff Arena
07/14 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium
07/17 – Leipzig, Germany – Arena Leipzig
07/19 – Stuttgart, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
07/21 – Monchengladbach, Germany – Borussia-Park
07/25 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
08/10 – St. Louis, Missouri – The Dome at America’s Center
08/14 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Rogers Centre
08/18 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field
08/21 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium
08/24 – Chicago, Illinois – Soldier Field
08/28 – Missoula, Montana – Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/31 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Commonwealth Stadium
09/03 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome
09/04 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome
09/06 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena
09/07 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena
09/11 – San Diego, California – Petco Park
09/13 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Allegiant Stadium
09/15 – Los Angeles, California – Dodger Stadium
10/01 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium
10/03 – East Rutherford, New Jersey – Metlife Stadium
10/06 – Syracuse, New York – JMA Wireless Dome
10/09 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center
10/12 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Lucas Oil Stadium
10/14 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
10/18 – Saint Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center
10/20 – Lincoln, Nebraska – Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/03 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
11/06 – Arlington, Texas – Globe Life Field
11/08 – Tusla, Oklahoma – BOK Center
11/11 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena
11/14 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
11/18 – Orlando, Florida – Camping World Stadium
11/20 – Columbia, South Carolina – Colonial Life Arena
11/23 – Miami, Florida – LoanDepot Park
FAQs
When do tickets for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 tour go on sale?
Tickets for all of the P!nk Trustfall 2024 shows are on sale now.
Where can I purchase official tickets to the P!nk Trustfall 2024 World Tour?
You can buy official tickets to the P!nk Trustfall 2024 tour directly through StubHub.
If you're interested in seeing P!nk internationally, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.
Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 Tour?
No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 World Tour as all tickets are already on sale.
How much do P!nk Trustfall tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?
Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.
If you’re interested in seeing P!nk internationally, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.
Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?
Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 20 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.
What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?
VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.
Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.
Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 tour?
It doesn’t look like P!nk is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.
What are the P!nk Trustfall 2024 tour dates and locations?
While we’ve listed all of P!nk’s latest shows for her 2024 tour run, she may add another leg to her tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.
Is there an age restriction for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 Tour?
There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest P!nk tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.
If you’re interested in seeing P!nk internationally, you can check directly through Viagogo.
Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?
Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.
Can I bring a camera or recording device to the P!nk Trustfall 2024 concert dates?
You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.
Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?
Yes, P!nk merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.
Are there opening acts or special guests for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 Tour?
P!nk will be bringing Sheryl Crow, KidCutUp, and The Script as supporting acts for her 2024 shows.
What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?
If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.
How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?
You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub.
If you're interested in seeing P!nk internationally, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.
