Pink 2024 Trustfall World Tour: Upcoming Dates And How To Get Tickets

“Get the Party Started” superstar P!nk has just announced her Trustfall World Tour scheduled to begin in just a few short weeks. P!nk will be beginning her whopping 9th tour in Sydney, Australia at the Allianz Stadium in February before wrapping up in Miami, Florida at LoanDepot Park nine months later in November.

P!nk is one of the highest-grossing artists of all time for a reason. Her tours are known for their jaw-dropping, electrifying performances that leave her fans wanting more. While this tour includes well over 50 shows, tickets are guaranteed to move fast.

P!nk is one of the highest-grossing artists of all time for a reason. Her tours are known for their jaw-dropping, electrifying performances that leave her fans wanting more. While this tour includes well over 50 shows, tickets are guaranteed to move fast.

If you’re interested in seeing P!nk at any of her international locations including Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and more, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

While P!nk is an astounding act in her own right, she’s upping the ante on her shows by bringing some of the best performers in music on the road with her. For her 2024 shows, P!nk is planning on bringing Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp to support her.

P!nk holds more records and has won more awards than we can list. Some of her most notable achievements include her three Grammy Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, multiple MTV awards, and of course the prestigious AOL Instant Messenger Best Musical Buddy Award.

Whether she's performing in America or internationally, P!nk is an act you can't miss. She has more hit songs than most artists have songs in general and her concerts show it.

If you want to see P!nk internationally, head to Viagogo or click here.

02/09 – Sydney, Australia – Allianz Stadium

02/10 – Sydney, Australia – Allianz Stadium

02/13 – Newcastle, Australia – McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle International Sports Center)

02/16 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

02/17 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

02/20 – Carrara, Australia – Metricon Stadium

02/23 – Docklands, Australia – Etihad Stadium Docklands

02/24 – Docklands, Australia – Etihad Stadium Docklands

02/27 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Oval

03/01 – Burswood, Australia – Optus Stadium

03/02 – Burswood, Australia – Optus Stadium

03/05 – Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium

03/08 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park

03/09 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park

03/12 – Docklands, New Zealand – Etihad Stadium Docklands

03/13 – Docklands, New Zealand – Etihad Stadium Docklands

03/16 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

03/19 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

03/22 – Townsville, Australia – Queensland Country Bank Stadium

03/23 – Townsville, Australia – Queensland Country Bank Stadium

06/11 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Principality Stadium

06/15 – London, United Kingdom – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/16 – London, United Kingdom – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/20 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

06/21 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

06/24 – Liverpool, England – Anfield Stadium

06/25 – Liverpool, England – Anfield Stadium

06/28 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Hampden Park

06/29 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Hampden Park

07/03 – Berne, Switzerland – Stadion Wankdorf

07/06 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

07/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruyff Arena

07/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruyff Arena

07/14 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium

07/17 – Leipzig, Germany – Arena Leipzig

07/19 – Stuttgart, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

07/21 – Monchengladbach, Germany – Borussia-Park

07/25 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

08/10 – St. Louis, Missouri – The Dome at America’s Center

08/14 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Rogers Centre

08/18 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field

08/21 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

08/24 – Chicago, Illinois – Soldier Field

08/28 – Missoula, Montana – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08/31 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Commonwealth Stadium

09/03 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

09/04 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

09/06 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

09/07 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

09/11 – San Diego, California – Petco Park

09/13 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Allegiant Stadium

09/15 – Los Angeles, California – Dodger Stadium

10/01 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium

10/03 – East Rutherford, New Jersey – Metlife Stadium

10/06 – Syracuse, New York – JMA Wireless Dome

10/09 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

10/12 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Lucas Oil Stadium

10/14 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

10/18 – Saint Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center

10/20 – Lincoln, Nebraska – Pinnacle Bank Arena

11/03 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

11/06 – Arlington, Texas – Globe Life Field

11/08 – Tusla, Oklahoma – BOK Center

11/11 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena

11/14 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

11/18 – Orlando, Florida – Camping World Stadium

11/20 – Columbia, South Carolina – Colonial Life Arena

11/23 – Miami, Florida – LoanDepot Park

FAQs

When do tickets for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of the P!nk Trustfall 2024 shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the P!nk Trustfall 2024 World Tour?

You can buy official tickets to the P!nk Trustfall 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

If you’re interested in seeing P!nk internationally, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 World Tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do P!nk Trustfall tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

If you’re interested in seeing P!nk internationally, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 20 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like P!nk is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of P!nk’s latest shows for her 2024 tour run, she may add another leg to her tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 Tour?

There shouldn't be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest P!nk tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

If you’re interested in seeing P!nk internationally, you can check directly through Viagogo.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, P!nk merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the P!nk Trustfall 2024 Tour?

P!nk will be bringing Sheryl Crow, KidCutUp, and The Script as supporting acts for her 2024 shows.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub.

If you’re interested in seeing P!nk internationally, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo or by clicking here.

