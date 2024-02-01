3 Rock Covers That Don’t Hold up to the Original

Covering a classic rock song is easier said than done. They’re classics for a reason and, most of the time, should remain unmarred. Nevertheless, there have been a few times when an artist has bitten off more than they can chew with a cover. Check out three such instances, below.

1. “Come Together” (Aerosmith)

Though the original version of “Come Together” is warbly and a little off-kilter, Aerosmith‘s version takes things almost too far. Steven Tyler’s vocals feel like a bad impression of John Lennon’s original interpretation of this track. Tyler certainly shines in his usual format, but for us, he misses the mark here.

Here come old flat top

He come grooving up slowly

He got joo joo eyeball

He one holy roller

He got hair down to his knee

Got to be a joker he just do what he please

2. “My Generation” (Hilary Duff)

Sometimes an artist and song just don’t match up. That’s the case for Hilary Duff and “My Generation.” Duff reached pop princess status in the early ’00s–deservingly so. But, we fail to see why a cover of this classic from The Who was signed off on. The edgy nature of the song gets lost in Duff’s upbeat, dance version.

People try to put us d-down (Talkin’ ’bout my generation)

Just because we get around (Talkin’ ’bout my generation)

Things they do look awful c-c-cold (Talkin’ ’bout my generation)

I hope I die before I get old (Talkin’ ’bout my generation)

3. “Love Will Tear Us Apart” (Fall Out Boy)

Fall Out Boy tried their hand at Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” in 2004. Though it isn’t terrible, it lacks the charm the original version of the song encompasses. FoB’s emo-forward musicality doesn’t have the juxtaposition Joy Division makes use of.

When routine bites hard and ambitions are low

And resentment rides high but emotions won’t grow

And we’re changing our ways, taking different roads

Then love, love will tear us apart again

Love, love will tear us apart again

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio